Hi.
My friends,
2 hrs ago
JoDavi
How the Democratic Party Self-Sabotaged
Some Perspective from a Friend
10 hrs ago
JoDavi
Jews are Lynched in Amsterdam
It’s 2024, but it’s 1938
15 hrs ago
JoDavi
The Christian Cop-Out
I was in the process of writing a new piece, then I saw my dad’s tweet, and it pretty much sums my thoughts up nicely, so I’ll share here.
Nov 5
JoDavi
Things Have Gotten More Hostile
And we keep buying into it
Nov 3
JoDavi
This Holiday Season
This holiday season, my amazing team and I are putting together two releases for you.
Nov 2
JoDavi
October 2024
They Are Here, Though I Am Not
The good news is that the vinyls my newest album, The Vault, just arrived on my front porch!
Oct 26
JoDavi
"Will We Rise When It All Falls Down?"
My brother and I have been discussing the Chevron Doctrine quite a bit since it was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier last year.
Oct 25
JoDavi
Ta-Nehisi Coates Wins the Stupidest Book Award
Respectfully.
Oct 22
JoDavi
“What Hamas Did to Israel is Happening in Africa Everyday”
Listen to Dr.
Oct 22
JoDavi
Stop Claiming Solidarity Where There is None
Why The Arab Muslim World is No Friend of Africa - Quite the Opposite
Oct 17
JoDavi
1 Year Ago Today, Israel Was Invaded, War Started
And we haven't learned a thing
Oct 7
JoDavi
