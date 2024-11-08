JoDavi’s Newsletter

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Hi.
My friends,
  
JoDavi
How the Democratic Party Self-Sabotaged
Some Perspective from a Friend
  
JoDavi
48
Jews are Lynched in Amsterdam
It’s 2024, but it’s 1938
  
JoDavi
2
The Christian Cop-Out
I was in the process of writing a new piece, then I saw my dad’s tweet, and it pretty much sums my thoughts up nicely, so I’ll share here.
  
JoDavi
2
Things Have Gotten More Hostile
And we keep buying into it
  
JoDavi
This Holiday Season
This holiday season, my amazing team and I are putting together two releases for you.
  
JoDavi

October 2024

They Are Here, Though I Am Not
The good news is that the vinyls my newest album, The Vault, just arrived on my front porch!
  
JoDavi
"Will We Rise When It All Falls Down?"
My brother and I have been discussing the Chevron Doctrine quite a bit since it was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier last year.
  
JoDavi
11
Ta-Nehisi Coates Wins the Stupidest Book Award
Respectfully.
  
JoDavi
2
“What Hamas Did to Israel is Happening in Africa Everyday”
Listen to Dr.
  
JoDavi
8
Stop Claiming Solidarity Where There is None
Why The Arab Muslim World is No Friend of Africa - Quite the Opposite
  
JoDavi
8
1 Year Ago Today, Israel Was Invaded, War Started
And we haven't learned a thing
  
JoDavi
6
© 2024 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture