Dr. Pauline Bjorem

In 1997, my father founded the Zion Academy of Music; a music school in Stockton, California. I was seven years old, and came up in the program with my sisters and other kids from the community and surrounding cities. The school grew and grew, and then in 2008, when I began my freshman year at the University of the Pacific, I also began teaching piano at Zion Academy. By my Junior year of college, my father made me the assistant director. By the time I graduated, I assumed his role as the director as he transitioned to board member.

In 2013, Zion Academy had been reached out to by a very highly accomplished pianist and professor named Dr. Pauline Bjorem. Dr. Bjorem was the director of piano studies, associate professor of piano, and co-director of the ACU PianoFest Summer Academy at Abilene Christian University in Texas. What caused her to reach out to a little ol’ music school in Stockton? Easy. One of her most prized piano students was a Zion Academy alumnus.

One of my dad’s first, and his longest Zion Academy students became the one of the first Zion Academy students to go to study music at the college level. He was my dad’s student from 5 years-old through high school. When this student got admitted into ACU, Dr. Bjorem quickly noticed how advanced he was; not simply gifted in playing piano, but well-studied. Well-trained. She was so impressed, she reached out to Zion Academy and offered to fly out to Stockton on ACU’s dime to work directly with our teachers and students.

She came out and helped us run our first week-long PianoFest. She was incredible. She not only enhanced our students, she dived in deep with us teachers; sharpening our teaching skills, and helping us to bring out the best in our students. After that week with her, we changed our whole method of teaching, used new books for our beginning and intermediate students, and very proudly adopted her motto that my family and I still use in our daily lives today. Her motto was very simple, yet very profound.

“The joy is in the work.”

At the end of one of the long days that week, she sat with all of us teachers and addressed the age-old issue of parents coming to us and saying “my child isn’t really having fun. Can you teach them more fun songs?” She asked us if switching to more “fun” songs ever fixed the issue of their child not practicing at home. It never did. Not for any of us anyway. She posited that the reason for that was because the problem wasn’t that the pieces they were given to practice weren’t “not fun enough,” but that piano itself was challenging, and they weren’t used to stepping up to a challenge. For some students, they may be used to learning things quickly, and this is the first time they couldn’t master something right away. For others, they may simply be lazy and approach everything with the same lazy approach. No matter where they are coming from, a more “fun” song is not going to fix the deeper issue.

She taught us to communicate to the parents that their child’s commitment to practicing and giving a good recital performance will, in many cases, solve the boredom factor of piano. From starting a piece that seems difficult at first, to performing it with ease in front of a couple hundred people is more than a confidence booster. It is fun itself. When the student works, and can see the result of their hard work, they experience a joy that no “fun song” can ever give them. Hence, “the joy is in the work.” We even saw this in her daughter and only child, Kiana, who was a very bright advanced pianist who was about 7 years-old at the time.

That became our mantra at Zion Academy. That first PianoFest was so successful, parents were telling us in the regular school year that their child’s practice routine has transformed. Once they saw how much they could do in just one short week, they began to soar all on their own. It was Dr. Bjorem’s idea to hold a mini recital at the end of the PianoFest week. Students came in nervous, thinking it was impossible to get a brand new piece on Monday, and perform it on Friday, but every single one of them did exactly that.

Dr. Bjorem’s techniques and methods reshaped Zion Academy, its teachers, and those students for the better, and for life. The impact she made on every person she came into contact with was supernatural. You always walked away from her wanting to improve your life in some way.

On November 15th, 2015, at just 45 years-old, Dr. Pauline Bjorem passed away after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind her husband and daughter. We heard the news through her husband. Everything came to a screeching halt. Every parent and student who was a part of the PianoFest in 2013 and 2014 (which she also flew out to help run) was devastated. Her student who connected her with Zion Academy was a teacher with us by this point. All of us piano teachers at Zion Academy found it incredibly difficult just to teach for those next few weeks. Everytime we even opened one of our student’s beginner books, we thought of her, as we completely changed our piano curriculum after meeting her. Her fingerprint was on so much of Zion Academy.

As we approached the summer of 2016, I had an impromptu meeting with our piano department. We all felt the tension as we got closer to the summer, and we needed to discuss it. Should we still have a PianoFest? Everyone was hesitant and we discussed, until her and my father’s former student spoke up and said that she would want us to, and we owe it to the kids to give them the quality of education she gave to us.

That was the push we needed.

We had a PianoFest that year, and I don’t think a single day went by that one of us didn’t break down in private at some point. We did our best to emulate her while still being ourselves. It turned out to be another very successful week in the same ways it was successful in the two years prior.

To this day, when I take on a new piano student in my private studio, after the first lesson, I explain to the student and the parents the Bjorem method that I swear by. To this day, as I explain it, I feel tears welling up. I don’t cry anymore, but I feel her whenever I’m in teacher mode. The joy is in the work for me as well.

Wynter Pitts

Wynter Pitts was a prominent Christian author and speaker and the founder of For Girls Like You magazine. When I met her, however, I didn’t know any of that. She was just that really amazing lady Wynter who brought her oldest daughter with her to this Israel trip we all were on. I remember before we officially began our trip, we had all met at a hotel in New Jersey and got to meet each other. It was an artists trip with this incredible group called the Israel Collective.

At some point, we were asked to share in front of the whole group what we were looking forward to about the trip. When Wynter spoke, she said a few things, but the thing that stuck out to me most was that she was excited to have this one-on-one time with her oldest daughter, Alena, who was 12 years-old at the time.

This was a very pivotal time for me, as right after this Israel trip, I would be heading straight down to South Africa to speak to the father of the woman I knew I was to marry. It would be our first conversation about this, and I was nervous. Of course, the woman eventually became my wife, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

At this point, no one outside of my immediate family and a couple of best friends knew what was going to happen. I had kept everything under wraps for so long, and I really wanted to talk to someone while on the Israel trip. So, in pure Joshua fashion, I wound up telling pretty much everyone on the trip with me. I have to say, those were the greatest beans I had ever spilled. Just being able to share about how amazing this woman was and our story so far was good for me, and created a bond between a few of the people there and myself, including Wynter.

Wynter was like a mother-figure to all of us on the trip as she was the oldest I believe, and to me, the most mature. She was appropriately guarded, but also very accessible. At some point, she and I talked about this ‘South African Queen’ that I was going to see after the Israel trip, and she gave me some very sound words of wisdom that I hold in my heart today.

Later on our trip, we had a brief moment. We were all at the Shuk in Jerusalem, which if you’ve never been there, is a beautiful, vast, and wonderfully chaotic market right in the heart of Jerusalem. We ate, we bought gifts for our loved ones back home, and we had a good time. At some point, I had to use the restroom, so I found one, used it, washed my hands, and rejoined the group. As I rejoined, Wynter’s daughter, Alena, let her mom know that she had to use the restroom. Overhearing, I told Wynter I knew where they were and could lead them there. Wynter said that wasn’t necessary, and told me to just go ahead and lead Alena herself, so that’s what I did. I showed her where the restrooms were. Waited outside, then we walked back together.

This part, I can’t remember if it was at the end of that day, or right after I brought Alena back, but at some point after that, Wynter turned to me and said that she is normally very protective over her kids. Letting some person, let alone a man she just met, show her daughter to the restroom without her mother present is not something she would even think to do. She said though that in that very moment, she knew she could trust me, and she just wanted me to know that.

I took those words to heart as well. I don’t remember if we had any other notable interactions on that trip, but there was something special there that left an impact on me. Wynter was kind, caring, a pioneer, and a very obviously present and conscious mother. I’m sure I talked about her and her daughter the most after that trip.

Wynter is on the extreme right in this picture.

On July 24th, 2018 Wynter suddenly passed away leaving behind her husband and four children. I remember riding in a car in Washington DC when I got a call from my dear friend and leader of that trip we took two years prior, telling me that Wynter was gone. I was stunned again. Just like with Dr. Bjorem. She was such a highly impactful individual; loved the Lord, loved her family, loved people. She made such a mark on everyone she connected with. And now she’s just… gone?

Wynter and I never worked together like Dr. Bjorem and I did, so there weren’t constant reminders of her everywhere, but that loss was still deeply felt. There was a resonance missing, and the world was worse off for it. I do, however, see her work and legacy continued in her oldest daughter Alena, who now runs For Girls Like You. Alena has taken her incalculable pain that my sons know more intimately than I do, and she has grown into a force to be reckoned with. Watching all that she has done over these past few years gives me hope for my two sons.

Olga Meshoe Washington

A lot of people say the most significant things happen in threes. I see that both in the macro and micro.

In the macro, this past decade from Dr. Bjorem, to Wynter Pitts, to my late wife. Three exceptional women who were wise and influential beyond their years, taken from us at very young ages. In the micro, since my wife and I moved our family to North Carolina 5 years ago, two moms, friends of ours, died young and left behind a husband and two young children.

In both sets of three, my wife was the last.

I’ve written extensively about her since her passing, and so as to not repeat myself, I will link some key pieces here. I’m finding that in my grieving, I’m also sad that there are so many people who will never get to experience and know her, starting with our podcast episode together.

Divine Decisions, Divine Confirmation, and One Last Ask JoDavi · Feb 9 A few weeks from now, we will head into the third and final ceremony to honor my wife. Her body was laid to rest in Israel, then we flew down to South Africa for the first memorial service. Now we are gearing up for the final one in Fort Mill, SC on March 13th at 4pm. There will be a link to register that I will share soon. Read full story

jodavimusic A post shared by @jodavimusic

I don’t have any kind of conclusion to all of this. I think too often, people who try and distill it all to have some sort of immediate meaning are pretending at best, and outright lying at worst. I won’t act like I know where this all leads. I just write what’s on my heart. Over the past several months, those two women were on my heart. And of course, Olga will never leave my heart, so I’ve been mulling over the three of these amazing women all this time.

I had the privilege of being raised by an amazing mother, and raised with 5 incredible sisters. Then I had the extra privilege of knowing and working with incredibly special women who loved and served the Lord with integrity, excellence, and poise. Then I had the ultimate privilege of marrying one.

What I do know is this:

The steps of a man are established by the LORD, when he delights in his way; though he fall, he shall not be cast headlong, for the LORD upholds his hand. Psalm 37:23-24

I cling to that now more than ever.