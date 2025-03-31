Last year, I really got into the CW series, Superman & Lois. It was the only CW show that I enjoyed, to be honest. I found myself drawn to it from a family viewpoint. To me, it wasn’t so much a superhero show as it was a family show where there happened to be people with superpowers. I was more interested in Clark’s life than Superman’s. I was more drawn in by his relationship with Lois, his wife, than Lois, his co-worker at the Daily Plant. I wanted to see how his sons would turn out. Seeing him struggle to balance between being Superman, and being a husband and father, I only saw a husband and father with the same struggles I had. Yes, I can’t fly or shoot lasers from my eyes, but that wasn’t the point.

In it, I found myself sometimes even taking cues from Clark. The biggest example being something that I truly think shifted my relationship with my late wife for the better.

The season started off with Lois thinking she was pregnant. At first, she was apprehensive. But within the same episode, she came to terms with it and was excited. Then she went to the doctor’s and found out it wasn’t pregnancy, but cancer. So cancer was the big bad villain in this particular season, not the bad guys. In fact, the bad guys weren’t all that bad. It turned out the main bad guy’s wife had cancer like Lois, and he was trying to do everything he could to find a cure for her.

I remember that hitting me in a weird way, because even though my wife didn’t have cancer, she was pregnant with who would have been our third child, and had a miscarriage a couple of years ago.

Throughout the season, Lois would struggle hard, have fits of anger, weakness, despair. There was one particular scene where she said something that made me immediately say to myself “that’s literally something Olga would say.” But then seeing how the writers made Clark not a perfect man, but a good one, I would watch how they would write his responses. The one that resonated with me the most was also the most simple.

My wife’s mother passed away a little over 2 years ago, and as I wrote in previous articles, my wife never really handled intense emotions well. Her default was to keep it in and push forward, fooling a great deal of people, including her own mind, that she’s ok. But even in this, there were a handful of times over the 2 years that tears would find their way out of her eyes, or that anger would find its way out of her mouth. Because it didn’t happen often, it would always catch me off guard. I would sit quietly with her, which I believe did help sometimes, but I felt it was insufficient at other times.

Once I saw scenes of Lois having similar moments, again, the writers made Clark respond in a very simple way. He would simply ask “how can I help?” or “what do you need?”

Once I saw that, I tried it out for myself. Those questions literally changed our dynamic for that entire year. Sometimes, she would ask “can you please make me that tea you made before?” Other times, she would say “please can you just cuddle with me?” While other times, she would say “umm… nothing right now, baby. Just you sitting here is good, thank you.”

That was when the random moments of gratitude from her started to happen. Just a “by the way, thank you for all you’re doing,” and things like that were things she said a lot in our last year, all the way to her final night in the hospital when she told me with a very weak voice “thank you for everything.”

But the dilemma I face now is that I am in the place she was in–probably even more so–but I don’t have her. I have fits of anger and angry tears; something I can’t remember the last time I had, if I ever had them, and I can’t lay on her lap and feel her hand on my head.

At the end of the Superman & Lois series, I think a whole season after the cancer scare, Lois’s cancer comes back with a vengeance, and she dies. Of course, of all the parallels I saw from the show and our lives (and there were many), my brain didn’t even go there. After that last episode, I turned the TV off, went to bed, snuggled up to my wife, and moved on with my life. Little did I know that there was one more parallel between the show and us.

So last night and this morning, I found myself angry again. I went for a nighttime walk to pray and process, and I began to think about how our first born lost his first tooth just weeks after she passed. She died just before these big transitions were about to happen. I have so many years ahead of me to raise these boys without her. I started to cry as I raised my voice. I was in a nice quiet neighborhood, so I quickly caught myself and calmed down, but that was when I realized the anger is still very much there. Everyday is a lesson in living with this intense pain. Living with it doesn't mean ignoring it. On the contrary. It means letting it pass through you when the waves come. But it also means finding ways to channel it, walk with it, and maybe even share it to help others.

One way I am doing that is by sharing this new music that I’ve written since she passed, and one song I wrote just before she was rushed to the hospital that I never got to show her. It’ll hurt, but it’ll also help.

And I hope I can see you at one of the shows. One city I just began working on last night is Chicago. If you’re from there, shoot me a message. Would love to see you. ❤️

Here are the cities confirmed so far. Tickets are at that link too.

But yeah, this sucks, guys. I hate it.

Today marks 12 weeks since her heart stopped, and 12 weeks since mine shattered.