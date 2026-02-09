It still hurts the same.

Just a couple of months after my wife passed away last year, I wrote a piece called ‘Time Ain’t Healing a Damn Thing.’

I published that on March 27th, 2025.

Then I reposted it a couple of weeks ago.

The discussion around that particular post has been very interesting, and some of it has caused me to take a step back and reflect.

Now, about 13 months out from my wife’s death, I have to say that I feel the same way.

It still hurts the same.

The only thing time has done for me is provide me with more memories to help distract me from the tragically interrupted love story that was my life. There has not been a single time yet where I sit and think about the final days in the hospital and not break into a million pieces. It’s just that my brain doesn’t go to it as frequently as it did when she first died. It keeps it at bay so I can get through the days.

What time has done for me is afford me the opportunity to learn to laugh, smile, and have fun sometimes, while still holding the immense pain. It has allowed me the chance to write the new music I’ve been writing, record it, tour with it, and make a lot of new friends. It has gotten me to see how my two sons continue to grow and flourish despite losing their mom.

But you see, all that comes with pain.

I love the new songs I wrote, but I would gladly give them back in exchange for her; because whenever I perform them, I’m reminded that their birth was because of her death. I’ve always loved being a father. At the same time, engaging with my sons every day is a reminder that she isn’t here to help me.

It’s not a pain that ever goes away. It’s one you’re forced to endure.

But like any lifelong pain, even physical, sometimes it gets the better of you, and you have to let your emotions out for a bit.

The fact that I can function better than I could last year has no bearing on the amount of pain I’m feeling. I’m just getting better at functioning with it.

But it still hurts the same.

I think it will always hurt the same.

When I first posted that time doesn’t heal anything, I got a lot of comments from fellow Christians saying that though time may not heal, Jesus does.

My response is this: this pain is not a conventional one. It is more than just a broken arm or even a general sadness. This pain is a teacher; a lifelong journey. It is a cross to bear. This type of unnatural loss is not one that I can simply put down. My wife passing away was not a one time event, but a reality that I will live every single day for the rest of my life; at times exacerbated by milestones being reached by the kids, new doors opening for me, or time simply passing.

I look at pictures like this and think “wow, the boys were so short.” And it reminds me that this is the tallest they will ever have been with her.

No matter how much time passes, there is no healing from this pain because the inflicting is ongoing.

Time then becomes grace. Every day that I’m alive is another chance to learn how to hold all of these emotions in a healthy way; in a way that allows for my sons to continue flourishing and feeling secure, and also allows me to move forward. Every day that I wake up in the morning is another opportunity to help someone grieve by sharing my story, my music, my heart. Everyday is another chance, until the day that I’m called to go to my heavenly home.

So no, time will not heal this.

But this isn’t meant to be healed.

It is meant to be used.

