JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anette Lenk's avatar
Anette Lenk
7d

🥲💔🙏🏻

Reply
Share
Marty's avatar
Marty
7d

I lost my wife four years ago, although not nearly as young as you. The most accurate description of grief (for me at least) that I've read is this:

Time doesn’t really lessen our grief. Instead, we go from drowning in grief to experiencing it in waves. Time may make the waves come further apart, but when they do come, they still drown us in sorrow while they last, no matter how much time has gone by.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JoDavi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture