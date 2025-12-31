It started with the sudden death of my wife.

Then my family and I pretty much limped on.

I then wrote new music and went on a world tour with said music in her memory.

Then released an album dedicated to her.

And by the Lord’s grace and the help of my family, gave my sons stability and security while we mourned.

I have an epic new cinema soul album (and a couple of other projects) coming out in 2026/2027.

It will be the greatest sound I’ve ever put out so far.

2025 broke me.

In 2026, G-d is building me.