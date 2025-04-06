Facebook reminded me of a photo I posted on this day several years ago.

My caption said, “I married up, y’all.”

And that, I did.

Today marks three months since my wife departed. Right now, I am in California for my first trip without the boys since she passed. It’s mostly a time of solitude, but I will be in the studio all day tomorrow recording brand new music.

I also got a call from my oldest as I was writing this. Using his aunty Leah’s phone, he called to tell me he lost a second tooth.

This morning, I sat at the edge of the bed, and my mind brought me back to our final night in the hospital. I think about it every single day, but there’s something about having this physical distance from my normal life and thinking about it now that makes things more real

As amazing as my family, friends, community has been in giving me the space to grieve, I realized this morning that there are still things I’ve put on hold to take care of my boys. This time away will be difficult, but good. I’m looking forward to the next few days.

While on the plane from North Carolina to California, I finished two additional songs other than the one that will be working on in the studio. So tomorrow’s studio session will be a pretty packed day, and I’m excited about that.

To say I’m heartsore today would be extremely redundant. My heart has been sore every day for the past three months. I guess today I just notice it more.

See you at the concerts.