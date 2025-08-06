JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Rauner's avatar
Gail Rauner
44m

That woman was meant to sit beside you. How remarkable that she could see so much in a single photograph, and of course, she was right on every count.

A queen indeed. When I knew Olga, I used to tell her she carried herself like royalty. She would respond with a quiet, knowing smile, too humble to ever speak of the nobility that flowed in her blood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture