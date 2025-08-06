On the plane today, a nice elderly lady noticed the boys toggling back and forth between playing with each other and asking me every question they could think of. She smiled and told me “they look so happy. That’s a good thing. Means you’re doing something right.”

I told her “thank you, ma’am.”

Then she commented again that it seemed like the boys and I were extra close, which warmed her heart.

I wasn’t going to share originally, but that additional comment changed my mind.

I told her about their mom passing away back in January.

I could see her heart break through her eyes as she offered condolences. I then pulled out the picture you see here.

The way that lady analyzed the picture and described my late queen, I felt like my heart jump-started again for just a moment. I almost cried.

That lady looked at this picture and said “ooh, she’s beautiful. And look at that dress. She knew style for sure. The detail. And the way she’s sitting. She reminds me of someone. Like a famous… like a movie star or something. She has that poise. The confidence. She’s confident of your love for her. And she took pride in her work. You had to work to get her, didn’t you?”

She went on like this for a little longer.

Yes, my love was all of those things and more.

So much more.

7 months. ❤️‍🩹