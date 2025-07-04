Today is actually a harder day than Mother’s Day was.

Much harder.

We made fun of her last year, because her first 4th of July as an American citizen was spent in the house of our historical oppressors.

That’s right, she had work to do in Great Britain.

We all had a nice laugh.

This picture was 4 years ago.

Happy Birthday, America. Thank you for being a place of great memories for my family.

May we understand and appreciate the depths of what it means to be free.