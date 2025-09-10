A few days ago, we hit the 8 month mark since Olga, my wife, passed away.

I didn’t write or publish anything because I didn’t really have anything to say.

It’s been weird. This part of the year feels all kinds of wrong. Fall is approaching and the air is getting chillier. The general smell outdoors is beginning to remind me of the inevitable winter, the season that took my love away from me.

8 months is also a weird amount of time. It has been long enough for the boys and I to start getting used to her not being here, but short enough to still feel completely upside down and lost.

Her birthday is on September 14th; five days from the time of this journal entry. Nine days after that is my birthday. The day after that is my mom’s. We don’t feel like celebrating. Not me for the loss of my wife, and not my mother for the loss of her brother, and father.

But my boys are also very aware of their mom’s birthday coming up. Today, my oldest looked up and yelled, “Mommy! Your birthday is in five days! Are you going to have cake in Heaven?”

He does that on a fairly regular basis now. Last week, he made new friends at a playground, and one of his friends asked him if he could whistle. He replied with, “No, I can’t whistle. My little brother can whistle, and… I think Mommy can whistle. I’m not sure.” Then he looks up into the sky and says, “Mommy! Can you whistle?...... She said yes.”

Far be it from me to tell my son anything about these exchanges. He believes he can talk to and hear his mom, and he just very well might be able to.

I will say though that whenever he does that, it tears me up inside all over again.

I’ve been very overwhelmed lately; mainly with administrative things, leftover bills, vital decisions that need to be made (that I am still struggling to make), and everything in between. That overwhelming feeling comes with more than a bit of anger. I was never the most organized person, but I had my strengths, and Olga and I complemented each other. Now there is more to do than ever before, and my team has been cut in half.

This tour has been nothing short of amazing. Very bittersweet. There have been several Journey to Healing concerts where at some point, it was hard to find someone in the crowd who wasn't in tears. I’ve had husbands tell me they appreciate their wives more. I’ve had grown men come to me with nothing but tears and hugs. I played my first JoDavi headliner show with over 100 tickets sold.

And this is just the beginning.

It has to be. As I wrote back in April, things can only go up from here. I refuse to accept anything less. Her death has to mean something for me and my family, and that ‘something’ has to be “exceeding abundantly” (Ephesians 3:20). Being able to touch hearts with this new music has to be the tip of the iceberg.

But even if I am able to possess the entire iceberg tomorrow, it would not change a thing with how I am feeling internally. She left a ginormous hole in my heart, and that of our boys. These next few days will be hard.

What is also happening this month is the Charlotte, NC part of my Journey to Healing tour. Like Israel and New York, this one will feature some symphonic elements to the soulful sound. If you find yourself not far from Charlotte, it would mean the world to me if you could join us.

Get your tickets here.