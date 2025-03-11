What a disorienting season this has been. Half of my heart is missing, and joy very easily and often eludes me.

The children you gave to me are my anchors. My tether to reality. I promise to raise them the way we intended together as best as I can.

The way you pushed me to think bigger, and reach higher, even before we courted, has shaped me. You made me a husband, father, and better man. You challenged me daily, whether you realized it or not.

Then you had to go.

And now I must figure out who this new Joshua is.

You said I was your pillar, but you were my confidence. My assurance. My compass.

This hurts worse than anything I’ve ever felt, and the paradox is that you would be the number 1 person I would cry to right now.

But now when the kids are sleep, it’s me and G-d. So we talk, but I’m still angry with Him at the moment, so it’s hard.

But if I had the chance to start our marriage over again, even if the same events would take place, I’d take that chance in a heartbeat and always.

Thank you for that. Thank you for that and so much more.

I know the same Heavenly Father who brought us together has a plan for me and the boys. I know that even in my anger.

But goodness gracious, how quickly one’s world can turn upside down…