My Journey to Healing tour is officially halfway done, and I need to tell you some things.

This tour has not eased the pain of the passing of my wife. I can’t say it has made things easier, so to speak. What I will say is that it has given my pain a massive outlet, as well as affirmed and deepened my sense of purpose.

My wife was buried in Israel; in the city of Haifa to be exact. Though a native South African, her legacy is one of connecting the African and Jewish communities in ways that even the people who worked with her do not fully understand. She was truly a bridge between both communities, as well as the two nations; South Africa and Israel. Olga embodied the spirit of Queen Makeda (the Queen of Sheba) spoken about in the 10th chapter of 1 Kings. A true representative of Cush stretching her hands to G-d, as spoken about in Psalm 68:31.

This is actually how our families met. My father and her father are pastors, and both of them are leading voices in this space, both politically and spiritually. Her father was one of the drafters of South Africa’s constitution when apartheid fell in 1994. He started a party that he continues to lead today called the African Christian Democratic Party. One day, my dad stumbled upon a YouTube video of her dad speaking on a panel, refuting the claims of Israel being an ‘apartheid state.’ As someone who grew up in, and fought against apartheid South Africa, Pastor Kenneth Meshoe (or “the Rev,” as many affectionately call him), categorically explained the restrictions that were put on him and his family as Black South Africans, and how when he visited Israel, he saw nothing even close to that. He quickly saw this labeling as a hijacking and cheapening of the South African struggle for freedom. This both appalled and disgusted him so much, and still does today.

After watching the video, my father reached out to the Rev, and they began talking and working together along with the Rev’s oldest daughter; a lovely South African woman by the name of Olga Meshoe.

I saw my dad on his laptop one day, and he was posting a picture of the Rev and his daughter, and I asked my dad, “who’s she? She’s cute.” My father then responded with, “she’s out of your league is who she is.”

He was right. She really was.

I won’t go through that entire story, but needless to say, it took me about a year and a half between that exchange with my father, and my courtship with Olga. Within that timeframe, I nearly gave up. I had a talk with my dad, and he reminded me of the exchange we had over a year prior. He reminded me that she is out of my league, but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t pursue her. It just meant that I needed to know who I was pursuing. I needed to know that I was punching above my weight. Once I understood that, even though I had already expressed my feelings for her once (to no avail), I decided to approach her one more time. What I wound up telling her was that my intention is to marry her, citing what she told me a few months prior when she turned me down. She had originally said that she told the Lord that the next man she’s with is to be her husband. I realized just before coming to her a second time that I needed to make a bolder commitment.

When I told her my intention to marry her, she needed a few days to think and pray on it, but after that, we began our California/South Africa long-distance courtship. Six months after that, we got engaged. Six months after that, we got married.

The main thing that connected us first as friends, and then eventually as husband and wife, other than our core values, are these two truths:

No other group in America has been targeted and manipulated to join nefarious causes than the Black American community. You can read one of my many writings on this below.

No other country has been targeted, plagiarized, and utilized for nasty agendas than South Africa. You can also read one of many of her writings, as well as watch her address to the United Nations below.

My wife and I shared this understanding; this burden. We didn’t always talk about it, but whenever we did, there was a different synergy present. It was never lost on me that these deep, eternal conversations were taking place between a daughter of Africa and a son of the African diaspora. There was a massive cosmic gap being bridged each time we spoke on this level, and we were given just a few bricks to help bridge it.

We had never discussed where we would like to be buried before she died, so I had to do what I felt was right. Though Israel had crossed my mind, my first choice was to have her buried in South Africa. When I expressed this to my in-laws, they said that culturally, because she had a family in America, that she should be buried here, in North Carolina.

That immediately felt wrong to me. We had only moved here five years ago. I’m not sure we’ll be here in five more years, and then what? It just felt wrong. So we had reached an impasse.

That same night, I spoke with my brother in-law and mentioned what had initially crossed my mind, which was burying her body in Israel. He said it seems fitting. I brought the idea to my father in-law, and he agreed as well. Then I called my wife’s best friend in the middle of the night and asked if she could make it happen. Within 48 hours, it was done. Not only that, but Olga was given posthumous Israeli citizenship, effectively making her a trial citizen (South Africa, the US, and Israel). After the burial, President Herzog visited and paid his respects to me and our families while we sat shiva.

My wife’s best friend told me that what made the process of having her body buried in Israel go so fast was my father and the work of our families over the years.

Her second memorial service was held in South Africa, and then the third and final one was in North Carolina.

So how does this all relate to how the tour is going?

Well, with each show, the tour has brought a lot of this up to the surface for me. The first concert of this tour was in Israel, where my wife was buried. Then I went to London, then Chicago, and then my most recent show so far, Los Angeles. Every show is so different from the one before, and I’m realizing that with each show, my ability to disassociate just enough to put on a solid, heartfelt performance gets a little weaker. In Israel, the tears came the day after the show. In London, they came late that night. In Chicago, they came when I prayed with my sisters before we went on stage, and then on the plane ride back home.

In LA, it almost happened on stage after I shared my two songs, Young Man / Old Man, and the End of Time; especially with the extended standing ovation after those two.

The whole night was amazing, and much like the whole tour so far, I am very grateful for the new friendships forming from it. From this recent show, I had the honor and privilege of working with renowned drummer and producer, Taylor Gordon, aka the Pocket Queen. Being able to work with her on stage, and get to know her a little bit beforehand was one of the highlights of that trip. She fit right in with my band, and brought an energy that felt familiar, but elevated at the same time. As a bandleader, I felt very well taken care of by my whole band. I’ve known the rest of them for 10+ years now, and the way they all locked in, it didn’t matter who the newest addition was.

jodavimusic A post shared by @jodavimusic

After the show, I flew home the next day to be back in time for worship service at my parents’ house. I saw the boys when they woke up that Saturday morning, then spoke with my dad. I told him I’m still ok to lead worship. He would have done it for me, and I was extremely exhausted, but I really felt that I needed to. Worship that morning was intense. By the end, I and most of the three families that were there, including some of the children, were sobbing. It was a great release. A great cry. A collective mourning that we had not done at that level since my mom’s brother, father, and then my wife passed within a few months of each other.

One of the last songs we sang in that time of worship was a slower version of a refrain I wrote about 13 years ago called ‘Every Nation.’ The words go like this:

Every nation, every tribe

Every kindred, every tongue

Gathering before the throne

Singing, “she has fallen, Babylon

Victory be to our God

Praise to Him and Him alone.”

The last podcast I was on, I was asked what grief has taken from, and given to me. One thing I think about all the time is the latter part of that question. What this pain has given me is a deeper sense of the eternal. My wife always said that we should be living our lives “for the applause of Heaven.” The desire for that applause runs deeper for me now, because Heaven is where she is. Looking back at some of my older songs like Every Nation, it resonates more deeply. It rings more true. It reverberates more in my spirit, and in eternity.

griefintherawpodcast A post shared by @griefintherawpodcast

There’s so much to do surrounding this great loss. To be quite honest, I’m behind on a lot of things. I just have not had the motivation to do much outside of cultivating this new life with my sons, spending time with family, writing and performing music, and crying. Don’t let the performances fool you. I’m a mess. The Lord has just been too good to me for me to go crazy. Plus, my kids need stability.

So yes, I am a mess, but the Lord sees, and He has been holding me in the midst of this storm. Among the many difficult emotions my sons and I have been dealing with, anxiety is one of them. Another old song that has been coming back to my memory is one I wrote based on Matthew 6:25-34, which reads:

“Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.

“Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.

I’m bringing back the song in this upcoming project. Though it was written and released over 5 years ago, it feels like my past self wrote it for me right now, for this season of loss.

A lot of things feel that way right now.

If you’re in New York City, my tour takes me there this Thursday (September 4, 2025). I’d absolutely love to see you there. If you don’t live there, tell your friends there to come out. You can find more information by clicking here.

Let’s continue walking this journey to healing together.