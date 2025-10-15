I was talking and planning with my father and my best friend. The three of us are making some big music related plans that I’m excited about sharing with you later.

Later that day, my best friend brought it back up to me and we discussed a little more. In that discussion, I let him know that though I am 100% behind this venture, that I still do not have the capacity I once had before my wife passed away.

After explaining to him where I was, he very aptly called it ‘high functioning grief.’

That’s exactly it.

One of the things I mentioned to him was that because I am able to get out there and still do certain things (performing, holding certain meetings, and routines with the kids), for some people, I give the impression that I’m all good again.

That could not be further from the truth.

The truth is I’m still a wreck.

Some days, I’ll take the boys outside and am able to play with them for 45 minutes straight before sitting down and simply watching them play. Other days, it’s extremely difficult for me to last 4 ½ minutes. Some days, I find myself laughing and enjoying a good time with friends. Other days, I’m ignoring every call and text that comes in.

This is a very weird year. Though there have been some very bright silver linings, some of which you’re aware of, and some I’ll share about in time, I hate it. I hate this year.

I took off my ring two nights ago.

My original plan was to wait until the one year of her passing to do it, which is just 3 months away. But that particular night, my ring finger was in pain and extremely stiff, as if I jammed it playing basketball, but I didn’t. The pain kept increasing to the point where I couldn’t even make a fist or stretch out my hand without feeling intense pain just in that finger.

So, in the middle of a conversation, I just took it off. I took the ring off and put it on my necklace.

The next morning, I woke up and the pain was gone.

So there’s that.

What a strange year, man.

_

My Journey to Healing tour is almost over. If you haven’t seen me yet, you have two more chances.

October 18th | Cary, NC (tickets here)

November 8th | Stockton, NC (tickets here)

AND, I’ve just added another Chicago show before we get into the Hanukkah/Christmas season.

On December 1st, I’ll be sharing a stage with a band called Sapphire Street at this amazing venue called Space. You can get more info for that here.

See you soon~