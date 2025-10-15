JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Fix's avatar
Barbara Fix
9h

A “high functioning griever” is a powerful metaphor. It’s like being a toy soldier with a key that winds you up to propel you forward mechanically but your heart is too broken to fully engage.

You are one brave man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JoDavi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture