Hi 👋🏿

My name is JoDavi. I am a singer-songwriter, composer, and recording artist based in North Carolina with roots in Stockton, CA. I am a recent widower with two beautiful boys, and in our grieving process, I’ve written a lot of new music that I would love to share with you.

Here you will find where and when I will be putting on these very special concerts on this journey to healing. Maybe my songs will help you for those of you who are on a similar journey.

It would mean the world to me if you can be there. ❤️

Sincerely,

-J