A JoDavi World Tour
Hope to see you ❤️
Hi 👋🏿
My name is JoDavi. I am a singer-songwriter, composer, and recording artist based in North Carolina with roots in Stockton, CA. I am a recent widower with two beautiful boys, and in our grieving process, I’ve written a lot of new music that I would love to share with you.
Here you will find where and when I will be putting on these very special concerts on this journey to healing. Maybe my songs will help you for those of you who are on a similar journey.
It would mean the world to me if you can be there. ❤️
Sincerely,
-J
