I’m often spent. One thing about grief is you have to try and just figure out how to go through life with much lower energy levels than you’re used to.

Then at least for me, when I try to do some sort of work, by the end of the day, not only am I tired, but I’m more vulnerable when the next wave of grief hits.

That’s where I am now. I’m just tired.

I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again: I understand my wife in such a deep way now. When she lost her mom, I was there for her as best as I could be, but I had not experienced a loss that big before, so there were ways that I could not help her. Now that she’s gone, I get it. It’s just that she’s the one who’s gone… So yeah. That sucks.

I’m loving all of the news songs I’ve written and my team and I are working on. I have more behind-the-scenes footage I’ll share with you in time.

In the meantime, I want to make you aware of three upcoming opportunities for us to see each other, hug, laugh, cry, drink, eat, and just sit together while I share with you my heart in song form.

ISRAEL

On the 29th of May, I will be premiering this new set of music for the first time in Jerusalem, Israel with my Israeli crew. Israel is where my wife’s body was buried, so it’s only fitting that I share these songs in the Holy Land first. (More Info here)

(After that, I take a little break for the summer and go on some adventures with my sons. I may have an announcement about another international show around then, so I’ll keep you posted)

LOS ANGELES

Then, on August 28th, I will be in Los Angeles, CA with my old stomping grounds crew. We’ll be at Hotel Cafe on the main stage. (More info here)

MANHATTAN

And lastly for now, on September 4th, I’ll be in New York City, NY with my east coast crew, and some new faces. (More info here)

Each show will feature my band and orchestra as all of these new tunes are very orchestral in nature. If I could give a moniker to the sound you’ll hear live, it would be ‘Symphonic Soul.’

On this ‘Journey to Healing,’ my expectation is not to make it all the way there. But my earnest prayer is that we can all get much, much closer than we are now; wherever we currently find ourselves.

I hope you will join me. ❤️