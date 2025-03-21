When I was around 7 years-old, I remember my parents telling their love story to me and my sisters. They lived next door to each other as small children. My dad was 6 and my mom was 5. My dad recalls looking from his backyard into hers and seeing her playing. He talks about her curls bouncing while she ran and the feeling of things being in slow motion. He fell in love with her at 5.

I remember hearing the story and wanting that for myself. I wanted a wife and kids, and I knew that as a little kid. My only dilemma (or so I had perceived it to be a dilemma) was that I was about three years behind. I had friends who were girls, but none that I’ve known since I was 5. That fact made me sad. No joke. As profoundly sad as an 8 year-old could be about something like this. This was a big problem. How was I supposed to be married and have a happy family and I’m already 7 and without a love interest?! This was unacceptable.

As the years went by, I had my share of crushes, starting with a girl who lived in the same apartment complex as we did. I was homeschooled for most of my schooling before college, and where we lived, I knew that kids got back from school around 3:00 pm each day, so I made sure my work was done before then so I could meet them and play; but this girl, I found out she arrived earlier. I knew that around 2:15, she would walk right by our unit and straight to hers. Once I found that out, I figured out an excuse to be outside literally every school day so I could see her. “Hi, Nyesha,” I’d always say to her. She would always say hi back, and then I would immediately reflect on how I said it. Was it too aggressive? Was it weak? Should I have tried to say more? Let’s try something different tomorrow. Sometimes I would take out the trash, other times I would sweep our front porch, and at some point, I would even catch her earlier on in her walk and walk her to her house. I believe at this point, I was 10 and she was 11.

Eventually we moved out of those apartments, and I never saw her again, but that desire to meet a nice girl and eventually marry her and start a family never left me.

Naturally, a kid with this desire is bound to do and say very awkward, even cringe-worthy things. Even as I type this, I think back to other crushes I had and how I behaved, and I take a short break just to crawl under the table. Yikes. Calm down, little Joshua.

When I got to college, the desire only grew, but I was very easily distracted. I remember my freshman year of college, maybe everyday for about a semester, or even the whole year. I can’t remember, I would pray each morning for G-d to help me find my forever soulmate; that at some point in college, that I’d meet a woman that would soon become my wife. When it came to that desire, however, the college years were kind of wandering years for me. I remember watching Boy Meets World, and Ben Savage’s character, Cory Matthews talked about how he always loved Topanga even when they were in preschool, but when he got to elementary school, he felt he had to mask it because boys weren’t supposed to like girls then. So, to save face for his friends, he had to pretend he hated her. He called those years “the lost years.” I look back on my college years as something like that. I had fun, made a lot of amazing music, amazing friends, and had unforgettable experiences, but in terms of wanting to be a husband and father, I had kind of shelved that desire and exchanged it for pointless and aimless flirting. I liked the attention, and I liked it so much that if I was genuinely interested in a girl, she couldn’t tell if I was actually interested, or simply being my regular overly-flirtatious self to her. I was working against myself, and I knew it, but could not bring myself to stop.

It wasn’t until closer to my senior year that I calmed it down a little. The more I was able to calm it down, the more that childhood desire took prominence again. When that happened, looking back, I think I kind of went into panic mode and had those “so I like you” talks with a few girls within that year; some more than once. All unsuccessful, and one that I think could have been successful, but I had a real moment of self-awareness and realized that I was simply acting out of panic. I had to come to terms with the fact that I will not meet my wife in college. And believe it or not, it was only then that I came to terms with the reality that my story would not be my parent’s story. My wife would likely not be someone I’ve known from childhood, and that had to be ok.

I met Olga in my twenties. I was 24 to be exact. I’ve shared our story a few times, so I won’t go into it again, but I will say this shortly: meeting and getting to know her challenged me in ways I never knew I needed to be challenged. She and I never dated. We were first long-distance friends who would occasionally be in the same place at the same time, then after about a year of friendship, I asked to date her. She told me she does not date, and that the next man she is with will be her husband. That is what she told G-d, and that is what she stood by. She also wasn’t exactly excited at the fact that I was nine years younger than her. A few more months of being friends and my trying unsuccessfully to get her attention, I almost gave up. Again, some of you know this story already. If you don’t, I’ve probably told it a few times on Substack alone.

When I approached her the second time, I told her that my intention is to marry her. She needed a little time to think and pray over what I said, but we soon began our courtship. A few months later, we got engaged, and a few months after that, we got married.

Our story was not the one I imagined as a kid. It was much better because it was real. And even though it was not what my childhood self imagined, as I watched her walk down the aisle for both our U.S. and our South Africa weddings, I could feel my 10 year-old self turning backflips. G-d blessed me with something far beyond my biggest and oldest desire. In a way, meeting her made me make sense. There was something extraordinary in my future. My spirit knew, but the physical me did not.

We had seven beautiful years of marriage together, two boys that I am tasked with continuing to raise, and the life I had always wanted. When she died, the child in me died as well.

This is what I meant by one of my earlier writings when I said that I need to figure out who this new Joshua is. Who I was fundamentally is no more. Who I was at my core doesn’t exist anymore.

In the midst of the pain, I find myself a bit curious now. But like I said many times since Olga passed, including in my song for her, even if all the events would play out the same exact way they did this time around, given the chance, I would do it all again.