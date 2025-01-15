In both Judaism and Christianity, there is a belief in what is called ‘the Resurrection.’

In the New Testament, the writer of Thessalonians says:

For the Lord himself will come down from heaven with a rousing cry, with a call from one of the ruling angels, and with God's shofar; those who died united with the Messiah will be the first to rise; then we who are left still alive will be caught up with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air; and thus we will always be with the Lord. So encourage each other with these words. 1 Thessalonions 4:16-18

When I was a kid, I thought it was just a Christian thing, but reading the book of Maccabees, there is so much mention of the Resurrection, particularly as the sons and wife of Matthias are giving their final words before being executed by Antiochus, I realized years ago that the very concept is yet another one that has Jewish origins.

I won’t get into all of that today, but I just wanted to share a little humor in the midst of our grieving.

A dear friend of ours has been very instrumental in organizing my wife’s burial in Israel, along with many other things surrounding this difficult time for us. She’s been amazing. She called me today to discuss a casket, and I had a request that I knew seemed odd, but she did not question, which I appreciate.

Later, I felt the need to explain myself.

My request was that my wife’s casket remain unlatched when lowered into the ground. My reasoning was that at the Resurrection, I do not want her to have trouble getting out.

My friend, who is Jewish, told me that was the most Jewish thing she has ever heard me say.

We had a good laugh.

Never has a laugh felt so good.

Thank you to all who have send condolences and have stepped up and given to the GoFundMe our dear friend made for us. There are hundreds of strangers who have even given to it. The love has been overwhelming.

I hope to see you in one of the three places. ❤️