These past few days have been pretty much unbearable. Grief is a void. It’s like very slowly floating through the blackness of space with no semblance of land in sight. It’s endless. It’s not fair.

Today, however, I got my first sense of closure. It is much too personal to go into what it was about, but I will say that there was a sunspot in my day today, and that warmth felt so good.

Earlier in the day, before the closure, I went to my boxing class. I took up boxing again just a couple of weeks ago. It’s been kicking my butt, but I’ve also been letting out lots of aggression. I was sitting in the gym, literally incapable of making a decision about where I wanted to start, and I got a call from the boxing gym asking if I wanted to restart with them (my last time there was in 2022). That’s when I realized, I’m really going to need someone else to tell me what to do. I’m not in the space to constantly make decisions for myself in the gym like I’ve done in the past.

After my class today, I went home to shower, and used one of my massage gift cards that dear, dear friends gave me. The workout / massage combination is pretty great.

I was the cook of the family, and I still am. Today, I made dinner for the first time since Olga passed away. Spaghetti. It was a huge hit. That felt good.

After dinner, I took the boys upstairs to get them ready for bed, and I noticed an absence. Usually what happens when one of us takes the boys to bed, the other puts the food away in the kitchen. So as I’m getting the boys’ pajamas out, I realized that my ears were waiting to hear the *clink clank* of dishes downstairs.

I didn’t hear anything.

And that silence was so loud.

All in all, today was ok. I’m definitely in between waves. I shudder to think when or how this next one will come, but I’m simply enjoying this moment as best as I can in the meantime.

Olga was the great love of my life. She gave me her hand in marriage, two beautiful children and so much more. Not having her is a minutely struggle. It’s a profound and constant pain. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, some days, the only thing keeping me from all our despair are my sons. There are many days in fact, where the only thing keeping me from laying in bed until I die are my sons.

There is no getting over this. There is only walking with it. There is only carrying it; and there is no putting it down. But one thing about my wife was that she was incredibly strong, and carried a lot.

If she can carry all that she did, I can certainly carry this.