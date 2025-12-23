Today would have been our 8 year anniversary.

Yesterday, my phone reminded me of a picture. Turns out, this was the very last picture the boys have with their mom before she left for South Africa a couple of weeks later in what we now know was her last trip. She was tired, and not feeling too well. The boys instinctively climbed on and laid with her.

But what really hit me in a new way today is that, as I’ve said many times now, our anniversary on the Hebrew calendar is Tevet 6, which falls on December 26 this year. December 26 is the day that she was supposed to come home from South Africa, but was rushed to the ICU instead.

So this year, it all intersects on the 26th of December, 2025; on G-d’s calendar, the day we got married, and the day she died. On the Gregorian calendar, the day she was expected to come home.

It’s interesting. On the calendar that represents man changing the seasons and times, we all had one expectation. On the calendar that G-d gave to His people through Moses, something else entirely was approaching.

This year, December 26th represents that for me. Our timing vs. the Lord’s. Our ways vs. His.

December 26th was the day we planned for certain things to happen. Tevet 6 was the completion of seven years of marriage. This year, both days sync up; emphasizing even more the tension between the two. The juxtaposition.

On one calendar, this day last year, I’m waiting for her to come back home. Even at this exact time that I am penning this article, around 2:00pm, is about the time she was supposed to board and fly from her layover in New Jersey back to North Carolina. This was around the time I checked her location, and saw that it changed from the airport to the hospital.

On His calendar, this day last year, she was in the hospital, unable to stand, unable to swallow, and three days away from death.

This may be one of those things that only fascinates me and a small group of others, but it’s one of the only things I can meditate on at the moment. This morning was filled with tears. This early afternoon was filled with physical fitness. Now I’m praying, reflecting, and writing, and this is all I can write about at the moment.

There’s something in this for us.

I don’t claim to know what it is exactly, but when something resonates, I write; whether music, a journal entry, or simply a Threads or Instagram post… I write.

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the LORD. Isaiah 55:8

This scripture gives me more comfort than ever before. It reminds me that I don’t have to know everything in order to do what He wants me to do. Because I wouldn’t even understand if He told me everything anyway. And much like the way I’ve been teaching the boys about trusting their father when he asks them to do something, how much more so should I trust my perfect Heavenly Father?

All that said, the mixing and mastering of my upcoming EP ‘The End of Time’ went so quickly, that I’ve decided to officially release the album on December 26th (Tevet 6).

BUT unofficially, I’m leaking it to my Substack family now.

So, my dear readers, you are the first to feast your ears on the newest project. I hope it leaves you better than it finds you.

I’ll see you in 2026. ❤️