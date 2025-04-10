I got back to North Carolina early this morning. The boys were in class, so I went to sleep, and then went for a hike.

I have a usual spot that I like to hike, but today, I decided to go someplace new, or at least to some place that I thought was new. I navigated all the way there in my car, and when I pulled up to the parking lot, I was struck hard.

I walked for about 3 miles, and then I got back to the beginning. I walked past a gazebo with a bunch of picnic tables underneath. I was going to sit at one of them, but I saw a family there and I didn’t want to disturb them. Then I changed my mind at the last second. I turned around and approached the gazebo. The mom of the family who was there looked at me and asked, “trying to find someone?”

“No,” I replied. “I’m just-“

“Trying to reserve a spot?” She interrupted.

“No, no. It’s just… my wife died about 3 months ago and this… this was the place she chose for my last birthday party.”

“Oh, I’m so sorry!”

“Yeah, right over there actually, where you all are. So I just want to sit here and… I mean… just remember, I guess.”

“Of course, of course.”

I honestly had no idea that it was the same park. I forgot the name of the park that she chose for my 34th birthday. To be honest, that whole memory was completely suppressed until I arrived there.

She was a good wife and mother. She took care of me and our boys. She was an incredible woman, and her passing is and will forever be devastatingly untimely.

I’m very grateful for my time in California. In many ways, it marked forward movement. I got confirmation of that immediately after I got home.

But this evening, I am extra heartsore.

Being led by grief is messy and scary. I have a better understanding of why some people push it down and ignore it. It is super unhealthy, but I get it. One hour you feel okay, then an hour later, you look at your watch to see what the minimum amount of years are that you need to live before you can depart.

I’m not in the place of wanting to hurry through life anymore, but let’s just say that when I’m old and sense that my time is coming, I won’t frown.

It’s good to be back with my boys again. I am extremely and eternally grateful to my parents, sisters, and their Nana V for not only taking care of the boys while I was gone, but keeping them happy. When the boys are old enough, they will learn more about their mother. I will also tell them what a huge role they played in keeping their father tethered to life in our most painful season ever.