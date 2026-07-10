This is my first project not directly related to my late wife since she passed. It is, however, something that she would have been fully involved in, as I’m sure this would be her favorite project of mine to date.

I wish that everyone could partake in this gem that I have. This gift. Even amidst the pain and suffering, my Heavenly Father continues to show Himself faithful to me and my sons.

Inspiring me with this project is just one of the ways He has done that.

In Los Angeles, California, this very first premiere of this new project is happening on August 19th.

The second premiere will be somewhere in the NYC/Philadelphia area.

The third and final premiere will be next year; a live album recording in the Carolinas over two nights.

There will be a full band, strings, winds, a choir, guest singers, and much more.

If you’re in the area, you need to be there. You want to be there.

It would do my heart so good to see you there.

Get your tickets here and I’ll see you soon~