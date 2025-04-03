I can’t remember who it was that said this, but my mom had a friend who had been divorced for a number of years. She and her ex-husband had children together, and she was co-parenting with him. She told my mom getting a divorce was the biggest mistake she ever made. She said to my mom that once a couple has children, a divorce is just “all of the work and none of the sex.” In my opinion as someone who was never divorced, outside of physical abuse or infidelity, I tend to agree.

My wife and I did not divorce. She died. Our marriage was not on the rocks when she died. I would even say last year was our best. Nothing was marriage-threatening. We loved each other and our kids. We had a good life and were building a future together. Then she died.

But what I am experiencing now in the aftermath, I can’t help but find it somewhat similar to my divorced friends, except there is no co-parenting. In every way possible, my life is more of the work, and none of the sex. More of the responsibilities of parenting without the fun of having someone by my side to parent with. Now, when I’m giving the kids a bath, no one is downstairs doing the dishes. Now, when I’m making the kids’ breakfast, no one is upstairs picking out their clothes and making sure they brush their teeth. Now, when I do one thing, nothing else gets done until I do it.

Yesterday was frantic too. We managed to get out of the house in time, but not without me pushing us forward every single minute of the way. Once we got in the van, and I began to drive, I noticed I was breathing a little heavy. I was out of breath and relieved that we got out of the house in time. Then I began to tear up. As I teared up, I began thinking again for the millionth time, “how is this my life now?”

This is a crazy week for us, and at the end of it, there’s no pillow talk. There’s no pillow recap. There’s no pillow “tea” if you will. Just me. Alone with my thoughts and watery eyes. Alone with my anger and confusion; my rantings and ravings and hoping I’m having a really long, really elaborate, really bad dream.

I know I’ve said this before, but I need to repeat it. My intense loneliness is not general. I am not longing for any woman to lay beside me in bed, or for any woman to help me with the kids. I am not looking for a replacement Olga to be the house organizer and administrator. I don’t want another woman to kiss and hug and whose butt I can slap as she walks by or to send text messages that would make her blush. My loneliness is for Olga. I am lonely for her. I want her. I want my love back, and she’s not coming back; hence the grieving. My grief is not because there is no lady living with me anymore. It’s because my beloved, the one that I pursued and proposed to, married and had children with, was taken from us, and I want her back.

I suppose that’s a big part of what grief is; a very specific, very targeted loneliness. A hole in your heart that is exactly shaped like the person who left you.

And for however long this season lasts, it’s all of the work and none of the fun.