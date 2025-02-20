There's nothing close to a moral equivalence. There has never been.
The video below is of Gazan children who have been sufficiently brainwashed by the adults in their lives to completely hate Jews. They are celebrating and holding up victory signs (what we would call peace signs) celebrating the fact that Hamas slaughtered Jews, including two children younger than them.
Intentionally murdering babies and throwing a party to celebrate it is not the same thing as civilians (who are being used as human shields) being killed in the crossfire of a war their leaders started.
This is not a society that teaches peace. This is not a society that wants peace.
When you keep silent about this, but decide to have your voice counted when Israel responds, you don't want peace either. You're a coward, and you need to shut the hell up.
This is disgusting ! It is horrible to teach children to hate because this will only bring endless wars . I have no hope for peace with the Gazans . I would choose peace but the Gazans don’t want peace . So we will protect ourselves and never let this happen again . These children have no hope for a good life because they are filled with hate and are blood thirsty .
The children and mother , Shiri Bibas and Ariel and Kfir were killed because they are Jews . The 86 year old man that was killed , Oded Lifschit , spent ten years driving Gazans to Israeli hospitals and this is how the Gazans thanked him , by kidnapping him and murdering him .
These are our neighbors . It is maddening . Can’t wrap my head around that kind of society and hatred .