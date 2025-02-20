There's nothing close to a moral equivalence. There has never been.



The video below is of Gazan children who have been sufficiently brainwashed by the adults in their lives to completely hate Jews. They are celebrating and holding up victory signs (what we would call peace signs) celebrating the fact that Hamas slaughtered Jews, including two children younger than them.



Intentionally murdering babies and throwing a party to celebrate it is not the same thing as civilians (who are being used as human shields) being killed in the crossfire of a war their leaders started.



This is not a society that teaches peace. This is not a society that wants peace.



When you keep silent about this, but decide to have your voice counted when Israel responds, you don't want peace either. You're a coward, and you need to shut the hell up.