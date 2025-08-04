There are over 2 million African slaves in Arab colonized lands, and hundreds of thousands more bring bought and sold by Arabs and Islamists in Nigeria, Sudan, Mauritania, Algeria, and more.

In fact, Qatar, you know, the country that president Trump has cozied up to so closely, is one of the main hubs for trading African slaves.

The Arab slave trade has not stopped since it started in the 7th century.

This is what they don’t want you to see while they play in your face about Gaza; another place whose Afro-Palestinian population exists because slaves were trafficked from African countries.

Gaza, a place that still refers to Blacks as abeed (slave), and still has a town for Blacks called slave-town.

And you think they truly want us Black people standing in solidarity with them for a just cause? We are literally a slave to them.

I’m not talking about one Arab guy said something racist 6 years ago. I’m talking about their way of life.

The same people who run Gaza are now convincing the world, quite successfully, that Israel has been carrying out this 20 year genocide campaign that they somehow can’t seem to finish.

The same propaganda that keeps you from seeing the slave trade and Jim Crow practices in Gaza is the same propaganda that is telling you the Jews are the problem.

They don’t love or like us.

And when they’re no longer in need of our Black skin, Black voice, and Black fist, they will dispose of us.

Or worse… add us to their roster.

