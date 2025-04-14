Yesterday, the boys and I got home after a weekend at my parent’s house. Their backpacks were in the van the whole time, so when we got home, I told them to grab their backpacks and take them in the house.

When we walked through the door, they both immediately dropped them on the floor, took their shoes off, and went about their evening. I walked in behind them, saw the backpacks on the floor, and called them back.

As they were walking back to me, I was getting ready to simply remind them to put their backpacks in the kitchen like they were supposed to; but then I remembered instantly who it was that instituted the rule. Once I remembered that, I told them a different way.