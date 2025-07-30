Because... Why Not?
Dear friends,
I have a photo shoot in Brooklyn on August 10th at a really cool venue, and my NYC photographer and I have decided to make the shoot into an intimate pop-up concert.
So my dear friends in New York City, if you’re around on August 10th, I’m playing a FREE show. Spots are very limited, so if you want to come, you must RSVP as soon as possible!
Click here to RSVP, and I’ll see you soon. ❤️
See you soon~
-J
