This will be the first time I've ever officially released something that was not an original piece. The significance of this song however, as Hanukkah and Christmas both overlap exactly this year, and all that my Jewish and Israeli friends have been enduring since 10/7/23, this felt like the time to do it.



And who else to tackle a project like this with than my dear friend, Natalie Hagwood?

For those who follow my music, you may remember her voice from my full length album 'Zion.' She sang on 'Yom Hashem' and 'Time II' with me, and was one of the singers on 'Procession.'



The world is a bit overwhelming, and does not seem to be losing any traction at the moment. I pray this blesses you.



Coming out around Thanksgiving time. Whatever music streaming platform you have, you can follow JoDavi, and you’ll be the first to get this when it’s out! ❤️