I was in my van, on my way to boxing, and for whatever reason, I just began talking to my wife, as if she was still alive and sitting in the seat next to me.

Unfortunately, I didn’t really get very far past “hey, babe.”

It’s because once I said those two words, I realized that I haven’t really said those words at all since she died. Not in the way I was saying them at that moment. Fixing my lips to address her as if she’s here it’s not something I’ve done in 12 weeks. Even the tone of voice I used when I said it reminded me of the past. For half a second, I sounded like the happy Joshua. I had to hold back tears until I could park the car. Once I parked, I broke down.

I realized right after that that I am not just mourning her. I’m mourning me. I’m mourning my old self. In figuring out who I am now, I’m grieving the person that I used to be when she was in my life. I not only miss her profoundly, but I miss me. I miss the person she G-d fashioned me into through her.

Alright. Enough tears. Time to hit stuff. 🥊