As crazy as these past few days have been, both the funeral in Israel, the memorial in South Africa, and the last memorial in North Carolina in March are all the easy parts. In fact, it almost makes it worse when it’s over.
Waking up everyday for the rest of our lives without her is the real part.
Feeling broken and gutted today.
Miss you really badly today, baby. We all do. 💔
Sending you lots of love and hugs. The picture you posted is so ‘normal’ and your lives are not, anymore. I hope you know, and I hope it helps, that there are so many of us feeling your pain and wishing we could lighten your burden. Perhaps by listening to, and reading, your beautiful words and tributes to the amazing woman who was your wife we are helping, at least a little bit. Keep going, for the sake of your sons and for yourself. The pain will subside a tiny bit, little by little. Your faith, your love, your family will help you hang on. I believe these will help you create great masterpieces going forward. In the here and now, my heart grieves with yours.
Thank you for your beautiful words Joshua. Sending healing love and consolation.