You no longer being here is one thing. Seeing the boys flourish even in their grief is another.

Every door that opens for us is another dagger to the heart.

Your absence is suffocating.

I wish I could feel your body against mine again. Hug you until you tell me I’m squeezing too hard.

I wish I could see the boys run to you screaming “mommy!” Like they used to. They are happy boys, but to have the happiness that can only come from their mother restored… that would make our hearts whole again.

People say you’re still with us, but you’re not.

Not in the way we want you to be.

And that hurts.

But we’re learning to move forward with the hurt.

You carried more than you should have ever.

Now we’ll carry you in our hearts forever.

And we’ll see you at the end of time.

.