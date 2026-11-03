A lot of the most iconic Christmas songs were written by Jewish composers.

A few years ago, I shared an idea I had in jest. I joked that I should make a Hanukkah album as a non-Jew and call it ‘Returning the Favor.’

A few years later, that joke became a real thing. As I sat in a rehearsal at Wilshire Blvd. Temple in Los Angeles, I mentioned the joke. Only, it wasn’t a joke to the rest of the musicians. The cantor and guitarist looked at me, and said, “you should actually do that.”

So we did. I reached out to my best friend / Co-Producer, Randy Sandoli, and he got to writing. He wrote the first single for Returning the Favor: Volume I. That single is called, ‘We Remember.’

I helped him arrange and produce it, and I wound up singing lead on it. We finished it, released it, made a music video, and were on our way to making the album.

Then, just after Hanukkah, right at the beginning of 2025, my wife passed away.

Everything stopped for me.

A couple of months after that, Randy called me and said, “hey, man. I can’t possibly imagine what you’re going through right now, and it’s obviously all good if you say ‘no’ to this, but do you think you’re feeling up to finishing the Hanukkah album?”

It didn’t take very much time at all before I knew that we should do it. Olga was there for the release of the single, and she loved it. She would want us to finish what we started.

So we did.

We had two big concert premieres after that; one in Chicago, and the other in Los Angeles, where the idea finally grew legs that year before.

Both concerts were a major success. In Chicago, we held a concert at New Beginnings Church on the South Side. There were about 500 people in attendance, about 50% Christian, and 50% Jewish. With the massive help and mobilization of our dear friend Peggy Shapiro, we were able to put on an incredibly special display of music, storytelling, and fellowship.

We also had a kid’s choir for both concerts. ❤️

Now, we are about to release Returning the Favor: Volume II, and we have two live premieres again! Except they are in Fort Mill, SC, and Jerusalem, Israel!

I really hope you join us for what will be two very beautiful nights.

Click here for more info on the FORT MILL.

Click here for more info on JERUSALEM.

It would be such a treat for me personally to see you this season. It would mean more to me than I can ever convey to you.

See you soon~