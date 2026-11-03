JoDavi’s Newsletter

JoDavi’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
thirst slaked in shadows's avatar
thirst slaked in shadows
8h

Any way I can buy a physical copy of this album on compact disc 💿 or vinyl and get it shipped to Australia. Thanks for having Israel’s back. God bless love 🥰 d

Reply
Share
1 reply by JoDavi
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JoDavi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture