After my wife passed away this past January, I had no idea if or when I would be able to create anymore. Then I wrote a song that I shared at her third and final memorial service. After that, something was unlocked.

Because of this, I don’t just feel a pull to share these songs with you live, I feel it vitally necessary. Like breathing. I need to breathe, and so I have to create and share.

I have a few dates in a few different cities, but right now, only one has tickets available, and that is in New York City.

I will be putting on a series of very unique and heartfelt musical tributes to my late wife. Each show will have a symphonic soulful sound featuring both my band and orchestra players for a cinematic night of what I’m calling Songs of Loss, Grief, and Healing.

Here are the dates you can save so far: August 28th - Los Angeles, CA September 4th - Manhattan (Upper Eastside), NY [TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW] September 18th - Cary, NC TBD - Charlotte, NC

I hope to bring these set of music to more cities. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you’d like to host me in your area. I’d love to come. ❤️