I’m very honored to be a returning guest on the Free Black Thought Podcast. A lot has happened since the last one; the most notable change is the death of my wife. Thank you, FBT for being such a friend to me and my family.

Me and my sister from another mister talk about it all here. Check it out.

(Also, I wrote the theme song to this podcast 😉 )

Also, my late wife did an interview with FBT a couple of years ago as well. You can listen to that here.

Lastly, I’m going to be a pest about this, but get your tickets MAKEDA, August 19th at the Miracle Theater.

Get your tickets here.

That’s it. I hope your midweek is going well. ❤️