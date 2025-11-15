The Tour is Over

I won’t take up too much of your time.

My Journey to Healing tour started in May of this year; about 4 months after my wife passed away, and after I had written my third song since she was in the hospital.

The tour had a different title until a couple of dear friends of mine helped me make it more succinct.

The first show was in Israel, which was fitting, seeing as how that is where my wife’s body is buried. She was South African, and had just obtained American citizenship, but both of our families are close to the Jewish community in many ways, and it only felt right to have her buried in Israel. I wrote about that here.

I also wrote about the first date I had since my wife passed away. It was unexpected, and not originally intended to be that way, but it’s how it turned out. A beautiful dinner with a dear friend in the heart of Jerusalem. That night showed me that I can and will love again. There were some immediate things that let us know early on that nothing more than friendship would happen between us, which made the dinner even more enjoyable. It was just a nice time. You can check that out here.

After that, I went home for a bit, and then to London. Then there was a few week break before the US shows; Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Durham, Charlotte, and then the grand finale in my old hometown of Stockton, CA.

This tour was its own journey; filled with deep connections, new friends and supporters, heavy moments, and so much more.

Falling In Love

I also fell in love. It wasn’t what I was looking for… like… at all. But it happened. It was a different woman than the one I met in Jerusalem. I met this particular woman a few months later.

After about two months however, things unfortunately didn’t work out between us, which has introduced a new kind of pain for me. Since things ended, I’ve found myself saying “you know, Lord, I really was over here minding my own business, and you crossed our paths.”

If anything, even in the pain of that, I’m grateful to know that my heart is open again. And one thing I will always be grateful for, and what I told her once we ended things, is how she helped find some of the pieces of my heart, and put them back. She was a safe place for me. I hadn’t laughed that often and that hard since January. I hadn’t been so excited for tomorrow in almost a year.

After one of the concerts, I found myself feeling a little bit strange, and I couldn’t explain it. I looked at her and remembered a conversation we had a few days prior where she told me “your eyes hold a lot of happiness and sadness at the same time.” Once that conversation came to mind, I smiled at her and asked, “hey, so how do my eyes look now?” The answer she gave was not what I expected. She looked at me and immediately answered with “they look the same, love. You look happy about the success of the show, but you could also cry right now.”

My first and immediate thought was “Wrong! I don’t want to cry.” But before I could even finish the thought, I broke. I just fell apart right there. I ugly cried as I sat down, and she stood and held me. Usually I can clock when my tears are coming, but not this time. This time, they snuck up on me. It hit me like a freight train, and she was there to comfort me. I cried in a way I normally would cry all by myself. I’ve gotten used to being alone in those moments (yes, I know G-d is with me, but please don’t get too deep on me right now), but in that moment, I wasn’t alone. I had someone to hold me together. I kind of felt like Michael Jordan after the 1996 championship game he played on Father’s Day, after losing his father. It was a giant release, and one that was overwhelming; filled with joy and massive amounts of pain. She was there for me in that moment.

For that alone, I am grateful.

I’m also grateful I was able to be there for her in some of her difficult moments as well. I won’t share any more about that because that’s her story, and not for me to share, but if that’s all our relationship was meant for… gotta be honest, it still hurts like hell. But do I regret it?

Absolutely not.

There’s very little I regret on this journey so far, and I pray it stays that way.

My heart is sore after the breakup, and what is compounded is the grief that is ever-present. But that’s a part of love. Love brings pain. Again, I regret nothing. My time with her will always be etched in my heart.

And now that the J2H tour is officially done, I need to let you know about a few more shows to end the year.

Upcoming Concerts

November 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA | I’ve been asked to to a Journey to Healing mini concert & Q&A at a synagogue in Philadelphia, PA. More info here!

December 1 CHICAGO, IL | I’ll be playing a special concert at this amazing venue called Space. Sapphire Street is the opening act, and I absolutely love their sound. Can’t wait for that one. More info here!

THEN FOR HANUKKAH, our Returning the Favor album is released this holiday season with two big premieres in Chicago and Los Angeles. We have lots of support and partnership from many dear friends and colleagues including the Chicago Bulls.

December 7 CHICAGO, IL | More info here!

December 14 LOS ANGELES, CA | More info here!

Lastly, to kick off 2026 I will have my first residency. For THREE NIGHTS, I will be at Jebena Cafe in Waxhaw, NC. My friends in the area, you don’t want to miss it. Admission is whatever price you want to make it.

More info here!

I also have some stuff in the works for London again in March, so my UK friends, I’ll see you soon as well.

That’s it for now. Thank you for being with me on this journey. ❤️