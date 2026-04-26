Dear Bay Area (California)
And other things
This weekend, I’m coming to the bay to do some recording with my brothers, Aaron Rousseau (bass) and Joseph Evans (drums). We’ll be laying down live band parts to a few upcoming projects this year; a Christmas album I’m we’re working on with Selina Albright, a Hanukkah album Randy Sandoli and I are co-producing, and maybe a few more things.
After those sessions, the three of us head to Redwood City for a very special (and free) concert at Chez Nous Cafe on May 3rd.
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And here are more opportunities for us to meet.
May 17 | Philadelphia, PA
May 29 | Toronto, 🇨🇦
June 5 | Cary, NC
June 6 | Cary, NC
August 19 | Los Angeles, CA
September 22 | NYC, NY
Go to jodavimusic.com for more info.
See you soon~
JoDavi’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.