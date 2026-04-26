This weekend, I’m coming to the bay to do some recording with my brothers, Aaron Rousseau (bass) and Joseph Evans (drums). We’ll be laying down live band parts to a few upcoming projects this year; a Christmas album I’m we’re working on with Selina Albright, a Hanukkah album Randy Sandoli and I are co-producing, and maybe a few more things.

After those sessions, the three of us head to Redwood City for a very special (and free) concert at Chez Nous Cafe on May 3rd.

Register here!

And here are more opportunities for us to meet.

May 17 | Philadelphia, PA

May 29 | Toronto, 🇨🇦

June 5 | Cary, NC

June 6 | Cary, NC

August 19 | Los Angeles, CA

September 22 | NYC, NY

Go to jodavimusic.com for more info.

See you soon~