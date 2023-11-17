On October 7th, 2023, Hamas broke into Israel murdering, raping, burning alive, gutting, and kidnapping hundreds of Israelis and a few other foreign nationals (including Americans). Over 1400 were killed, and 240 are hostages in Gaza.

And somehow, the #FreePalestine crowd can’t keep their story straight.

I wrote an article a couple of weeks ago called ‘Hamas and Their Supporters’ documenting the many ways the anti-Israel people celebrated October 7th; everyone from college professors, to student and street activists. I won’t do that again, but I will bring up one massive inconsistency in their narrative as of the past few weeks.

Right now, you have anti-Israel activists claiming that October 7th was a hoax; that Hamas didn’t really break into Israel (despite them recording themselves doing it), and that Israel made it up so that they can destroy and capture Gaza. There are just a few holes in their theory. Here’s one:

If you missed it on the video, this was on October 8th. Just 24 hours after the massacre of Israeli men, women, and children. They were particularly celebrating the Hamas paragliders who glided into a music festival, shot it up, took hostages, raped women, and killed many others. Israel had not even responded yet. There were no bombs, no ground operation, nothing. The bodies of the slain were not even cold, and these people took to the streets of New York to celebrate what had happened.

If you notice what the girl said in the video, she didn’t just bring up the fact that the massacre happened, she brought up the rockets themselves. She said that since October 7th, which at that point was just 24 hours ago, Hamas fired over 5000 rockets into Israel, to which everyone cheered and rejoiced again. I mentioned this before, but Black Lives Matter Chicago even tweeted this just three days after the October 7th massacre.

The point that rockets are falling on Israel is not a “Zionist talking point.” It was common knowledge when it was happening, and everyone knew. The moment that the #FreePalestine crowd realized that was too damning for their cause, so they began changing their tune.

My question to them is: which is it? Is it resistance, or was it a hoax?

If you saw October 7th as legitimate resistance, own it. Stop being a coward, take off your masks, and just say it. Stand tall. Let us know who you are.

If you think October 7th didn’t happen at all, own that too, but please remember this: you, or at least, people in your camp, celebrated it as a legitimate resistance. Meaning, your heart’s desire is for those atrocities to actually happen to Israelis.

In either case, there may be something wrong with you.

Now, I want to turn back to the rockets for a second. The prevailing argument from the #FreePalestine side is that Israel is indiscriminately bombing Gaza, killing thousands including women and children. They say that all this talk of rockets from Hamas and hostages in Gaza is a false pretense to bomb Gaza to smithereens. The issues with that are the video itself of their people celebrating the rockets, and the fact that Israel has the military capabilities to actually flatten Gaza completely in a matter of hours.

It’s been 18 years since Israel pulled out of Gaza, removing every Jew, in some cases, forcibly from their homes. Why, in 18 years, has Israel not completely wiped out every single resident of Gaza? One of the most favored talking points of the #FreePalestine folk is that Hamas does not have nearly the amount of firepower that Israel has. Why has Gaza’s population exploded since 2005? Why since 2005 has Israel sent in IDF troops for ground operations and lost soldiers in the process when they could very literally and quickly obliterate Gaza and everything in it without one Israeli casualty?

The very practical and sensical answer is that Israel is not trying to obliterate Gaza. The truth is that Hamas is responsible for every rocket fired into Israel (which hasn’t stopped since October 7th), and every second it continues to hold civilian hostages, including babies as young as 10 months old. The bombs would stop if Hamas stopped firing rockets, and the ground operation would stop if Hamas released the hostages.

But to the #FreePalestine people, Hamas is not the only one responsible for civilian deaths. You are.

Yes, you.

You were the ones who either rejoiced when October 7th happened, or zipped your lips while people who claimed to be in your camp did. You were the ones marching the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Minnesota, London, Toronto, and many other cities chanting “globalize the intifada” and “intifada revolution” both in 2021 and now. You were the ones who pretended like you didn’t know what intifada really means and what it meant for Israelis in history. You were the ones who encouraged what happened on October 7th, which many would now call the third intifada.

Instead of using your strength in numbers to condemn Hamas, and pressure our government as well as the United Nations to cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority, you sat back and gloated. Instead of using your massive movement to demand safe passage for the people of Gaza to evacuate so Israel can deal with Hamas, you cheered. In fact, when Israel tried to do just that, you accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and said they were committing a war crime. Instead of at the very least, condemning Hamas, and acknowledging that they are actively putting their own people in danger, you said nothing.

Yes, you said absolutely nothing until Israel started responding to the rocket launchers. You said nothing until Israel launched a ground operation to get their families back. You said nothing until you thought Israel destroyed a Gazan hospital and church, and then you clammed up again when it turned out those structures were still standing. You said nothing when Hamas started the war, but you’re saying everything now that the war is in full force; everything but the truth. You are also responsible for every civilian death in Gaza. You care nothing for the Palestinian people. You care about your image, and feeling good about yourself. You care more about looking like a justice warrior than actually being one. And it’s easy for you because pretty much everyone in your community and in your circle agree with you. Whether you believe in a God or not, you will be judged at the end of your life.

And by the way, all of those fundraisers all of you around the world have been putting on for the people of Gaza, exactly $0 of the money your raising is going to the people. It’s all going to the Palestinian Authority and to Hamas. So congratulations, you’re helping the top leaders of one of the most oppressive regimes of our time keep the lights in their mansions on.

Lastly, for those who are saying October 7th didn’t happen, join this telegram group, watch all the videos and then come back to me.

Wake up. It’s 1939 again, and you might be on the side of the Nazis.