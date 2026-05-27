Dear North America,
❤️
I hope this finds you in good spirits, and that this week has been treating you well.
I want to let you know of the upcoming concerts dates I have. Links RSVP will be on each date. I’d absolutely love to see you.
May 29 | Toronto, CA 🇨🇦
June 5 | Cary, NC
June 11 | Charlotte, NC (sold out)
July 4 | Sandpoint, ID
August 5 | Charlotte, NC
August 19 | Los Angeles, CA
September 22 | New York City, NY
I hope to meet you in person very soon. ❤️
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