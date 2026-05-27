I hope this finds you in good spirits, and that this week has been treating you well.

I want to let you know of the upcoming concerts dates I have. Links RSVP will be on each date. I’d absolutely love to see you.

May 29 | Toronto, CA 🇨🇦

June 5 | Cary, NC

June 11 | Charlotte, NC (sold out)

July 4 | Sandpoint, ID

August 5 | Charlotte, NC

August 19 | Los Angeles, CA

September 22 | New York City, NY

I hope to meet you in person very soon. ❤️