Dearest Los Angeles,

A great deal has happened since we last interfaced. Unfortunately, it has been more tragedy than triumph, and much more of it than I ever thought would visit me and my family at this life stage.

But alas, we arrive at this point. We all do sooner or later. For some of us, it happens to be sooner.

Despite all this—maybe because of it—It would bring me great joy if you would accompany me for a very special gathering taking place at the Hotel Cafe on the 28th day of the month of August of this year.

You can secure your admission now by clicking on the postcard below.

I know I am not the only one on this ship in the midst of a tumultuous ocean. Let’s find each other and navigate it together.

Sincerely,

-JoDavi