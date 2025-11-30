Tomorrow is December 1st, 2025. Tomorrow is the beginning of the month that put me in the most distress I had ever been in, in my entire life last year.

It was the 16th of December that my wife left for South Africa. From the day she left, I prayed for her healing. I prayed that the doctor she would see out there would help her in ways that the doctors in the US have not been able to. I prayed that she would find whatever she needed while she was there.

Each day that we would FaceTime, she was more and more lethargic. What she went out there to do, she wasn’t really able to do because of how tired and weak she was. She was mostly on the couch whenever we talked.

I shared this early on, but she texted me after her doctor’s appointment to let me know how it was. She said he had her hooked up to a bunch of machines while he asked her questions. The doctor told her that based on her internal organ’s responses to his questions, her stress levels were off the charts. He also said her internal responses would suggest that she was angry.

The problem with all of this was that she truly did not know what he was talking about. After the test was done, he told her that her brain and her body were not talking to each other, and that her brain genuinely believes that everything is ok, while her body is screaming at her.

On December 26th, I was checking her location frequently as I normally would do. She texted me from the plane from South Africa to her layover in New Jersey and told me she had a wet cough that was getting worse and making it impossible for her to get sleep. I was internally stressing out, but very much trying to be there for her as best as I could from North Carolina.

Thankfully, my brother-in-law, her brother, traveled back to the states with her. Otherwise, the next part of this story would have ended a lot more tragically.

Olga told me she’d take a nap at the Newark airport once they landed since her layover was around 3 hours. Knowing that, I saw that she was stationary right by the gate she came out of. I knew her boarding time was around 2:30pm, and so the closer we got to that time, the more I’d check her location. I noticed at around 2:15, her location didn’t change. Then at 2:20… 2:25… 2:35… I was beginning to worry she’d miss her flight.

Then, at around 2:45, I checked her location while at the grocery store with the boys. I checked it, and it took a few seconds to recalibrate. In those few seconds, I went from feeling relieved, to feeling concerned. My concern came from the fact that it took just a couple of seconds longer than normal for my phone to pick up her location in another part of the airport. My first thought in those extra couple of seconds was “shit, she better not be at the hospital or something.”

Once my phone finished finding her, the map shifted over to Beth Israel Medical.

I immediately called my brother-in-law, who couldn’t answer at the moment, but called me back about 2 minutes later to let me know what had happened. When he went to wake her up, she wasn’t moving. I found out from her on her second to last night in the hospital that she passed out basically from the moment she laid down to nap. No one noticed because she looked like she was napping.

I immediately got the boys in the van, took them home to pack their clothes, and then dropped them off at my parents house before heading to the airport. It was the daty before our oldest’s 6th birthday, and we had a party planned for him that was supposed to be at our house. My sisters said they’d take over and throw one for him at our parent’s house, which I’m so grateful for. This is a video one of them sent to me of the party while I was with my wife in the hospital.

I remember as the plane took off, I sat in my seat looking out the window crying and praying that we don’t miss Ezra’s birthday party. I was praying and hoping we’d be home by the next day, just in time for his party.

I was very wrong.

We miss his, and his younger brother’s birthdays. Then she died.

But staying in December, her first day in the hospital was the only day she was at her optimal lucidity. We were able to chat, make some jokes, talk about what we’d do when we got home, and I remember her even saying, “this is going to be a testimony when it’s all done.”

She was convinced she would get out of there, just as I was.

What she wasn’t aware of was just how much crucial her South African doctor’s assessment of her was.

Over those next few days, because of the treatment she was under, she became someone I did not recognize. I talked about that here.

She wouldn’t even realize she missed Ezra or Judah’s birthday party until the day before Judah’s birthday, which was three days before she passed away. She asked me how the boys were doing, and I told her they were fine, having fun at their grandparents, and missing us. I let her know Ezra’s birthday party was fun, and she said “we missed Ezra’s birthday?!” She didn’t remember that I had shared that video my sister sent to me with her. I said “yeah, baby, and it looks like we’ll miss Judah’s too.” Her face went sad as her mouth did that crooked thing it sometimes does. I tried to cheer her up right away and told her “but it’s ok, baby! I ordered party lights, and I told the boys we’d have a party at our house to make up for it. When I told her that, she said “ok… ok.”

I honestly think that this was about the time she knew she wasn’t coming home, and that she was just playing along for me.

Tomorrow begins the month that turned my whole life upside-down.

_

Baby,

We miss you. I wish I could have one more night with you, just to lay next to you in bed and hold you while you fall asleep. I wish I could see the boys scream and squeeze you so tightly just one more day. I wish I didn’t have to be on this journey. As unexpectedly fulfilling as this year has been, it has been even more painful, and I’d rather just have you back.

This is stupid and I hate it.

And with tears in my eyes now, I just want to let you know that I’ll see you again in the way I dreamed about before you fell ill last March.

That keeps me going. That brings me comfort.

That makes me lean harder into my purpose and calling.

But the grief makes me tired, quite honestly. It limits my capacity, at least for now. I understand more of how you were able to push past your own grief and get work done, but it was not healthy at all, and I refuse to put that kind of burden on myself.

So in your honor in memory, people can wait while I do things like write these journal entries, and produce these songs.

We love you and miss you endlessly.

❤️