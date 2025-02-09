A few weeks from now, we will head into the third and final ceremony to honor my wife. Her body was laid to rest in Israel, then we flew down to South Africa for the first memorial service. Now we are gearing up for the final one in Fort Mill, SC on March 13th at 4pm. There will be a link to register that I will share soon.

When one of our dear friends found out my wife was in the hospital, she started a GoFundMe for us, initially for her recovery. No one had even an inkling of what would happen. Until the moment she passed away holding my hand, I had no idea what would happen.

Once she passed, I let our families, and then our dear friends know. The one who started the GoFundMe for us simply edited the page so that people would know that Olga died and the donations now are for funeral costs, but primarily for me and the boys as we find our footing as a family.

Having her buried in Israel was a last minute decision. The Washingtons had first suggested she be buried in South Africa, since that is her country of origin. Funny enough, it was the Meshoes that disagreed. Culturally, they said, since Olga got married, had kids, and moved to the United States, her body should be buried in North Carolina.

That felt wrong to me.

After that meeting, I was driving with my brother-in-law in the passenger seat, and something that was placed on my heart the day before finally came out of my mouth. The van was silent for a minute, and I said “… you know, I thought about Israel the other day.”

That’s how everything got started. My brother-in-law agreed quickly. Then I brought it to my father in-law. He asked how possible it was given she is not Israeli or Jewish. I said “I can make some calls.”

It was not even “some calls” that I made. It was one. I made one call to one of my wife’s best friends. She did the work, and within 24 hours, it was arranged on the Israeli side. Over the next few days, we had to organize things on the US side.

What was going to be an intimate setting in Israel turned out to be a ceremony of about 200 people in attendance. We then sat shiva, which is a Jewish tradition of being home for seven days while people come and pay respects. Ours was just one day, but on that day, so many amazing people came to pay respects including President Herzog.

I also learned that day we sat shiva, I learned from a friend that my wife Olga is buried not too far from a town named Giv'at Olga after a pre-1948 Zionist and activist named Olga Hankin (1852-1942). She was married to another Zionist and activist named… you ready?… Joshua Hankin. No joke. She was even 12 years older than her husband, which made me laugh as my wife was 9 years older than me.

Needless to say, laying my wife’s body to rest in Israel was divinely correct.

If it was not for the GoFundMe our friend set up, and for certain costs being taken care of as we prepared for Israel, we would not have been able to make it happen. So thank you all, both friends and strangers who stepped up to support us in what is the most difficult and painful time in our lives.

Now as we continue preparing for the US memorial, I am humbly asking one last time for those who are still asking how they can help, if you can give to the GoFundMe campaign, it will help us with this final memorial without me having to ask any of my family to come out of pocket any more than they already have.

If you feel so inclined, please click here to contribute.

Thank you again for all of the love and support in these rocky times.