“I haven’t eaten for several days in a row. I am in a very, very, very difficult situation”:



This is a video of the hostage Evyatar David, approved for publication, shows him counting the number of days he hasn’t eaten and digging his own grave. Evyatar has been a hostage for almost 700 days.

I wish our media would stop this disservice to the people. I really do. I’m so tired of this cycle of widespread one-sided reporting. I’m sick of false stories on page one, and then retractions weeks later on page seven.

The people starving in Gaza are the Israeli hostages. The Israeli hostages, the dead Israeli men, women, and children, and the raping of Israeli women and girls is what started the war to begin with.

Lying and only showing the suffering in Gaza is grossly irresponsible. Every so-called journalist who engages in activism is not worth one percent of whatever they are paid, and should be fired and banned from journalism.

What do I mean?

Take this story, for instance.

How many times did you see a picture of this boy circulate around social media? These pictures have gone around millions… millions of times.

But, according to the above article, a reporter dug deeper, and found medical reports from Gaza that said the boy has an existing medical condition that keeps his body the way it is. According to the 2025 medical report, 18 month-old Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq suffers from “cerebral palsy, hypoxemia, and was born with a serious genetic disorder.”

The New York Times has amended their story, and is still trying to spin it to say that the baby still suffers from starvation. The only problem is that his brother (pictured below) looks healthy and fine.

This is not just a fumble or a fluke. These global-scale alarmist stories are institutional and commonplace, and I will prove it to you.

I shared this video at an event today. It is from 2013. 12 years ago. It cites events as far back as the early 2000s.

But unfortunately, with very minimal alterations, it could have been made yesterday.

Watch the whole thing. Look up the receipts if you need to.

It’s the same tactics. The only difference is that the propaganda gets stronger each time.

This is part of why I take this time to show these things. This is part of why my wife (of blessed memory) worked so tirelessly in this space from South Africa. It’s actually how we met.

Do we really know what is going on in Gaza? I mean, truly? Or are we parroting talking points because it’s trending?

Big influencers, do you really care, or are you trying to maintain your large base?

It really feels like the latter when so much disproportionate attention is given to Israel, and almost none to exponentially worse international crises like Sudan.

Jihadi Slave Traders in Sudan Starve Millions JoDavi · Jul 27 The man to the far left is Simon Deng. He is Sudanese. He was taken as a child and forced into slavery for several years. He has one of the most heart wrenching and powerful stories I’ve ever heard in my life. This particular picture was after an event my wife (of blessed memory) and I, along with our dear community, hosted in Charlotte, NC. Read full story

Israel and Sudan are both dealing with jihadists trying to wipe them out. The only difference is that Sudan is not a powerful country, and so war propaganda is not as necessary against them. Just distractions.

To the average person reading this, it’s difficult. You don’t have time to do all of this research, yet you are told what to think every single day. You are a victim of industrial strength, military grade, decades long, targeted and highly coordinated disinformation.

Everyone has different callings and life emphases. Outside of music, this is one of mine. If you want to dig deeper, everything in this piece is a great place to start, including the one below.

If you’re reading this and don’t feel pressure to pick a side and make a statement, congratulations.

I envy you.