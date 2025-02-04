It does absolutely nothing to pretend you’re not sad. It does absolutely nothing except win you a few meaningless points with the general public. Emotions are real, and it’s healthy to express them.

Christians do this masking better than anyone else. We throw scripture on our feelings and suppress them, which then breeds bitterness, sometimes years down the road.

As an example, imagine someone is grieving their spouse who just died. Among the condolences they receive, they get more than a few “be encouraged, my friend! You’ll see them in the New Jerusalem!”

That isn’t helpful. At all.

And I’m saying this as someone who 100% believes that I will see my wife again in the New Jerusalem. I get that. I understand that. I look forward to that day.

But in the meantime, I have a whole lifetime to live before I get there. I have two kids to finish raising, grandchildren to meet, and assignments to complete before I get there.

Life is short, and life is long. And someone saying “Ah come on, man, it’s all good. Don’t be sad! You’ll see her again.” Is very easy for someone who doesn’t have to bear the weight you bear to say.

I know I’ll see her again. I want to see her now. And that’s ok.

This short piece is not meant to rant, but simply to teach. The way that many of us Christians have dealt with grief has not been good for us at all. It isn’t even biblical. Psalm 22 says:

(1) My G-d! My G-d! Why have you abandoned me? Why so far from helping me, so far from my anguished cries? (2) My G-d, by day I call to you, but you don't answer; likewise at night, but I get no relief.

Right after that, the writer of this Psalm praises the Lord. But he didn’t hide what he felt. He laid it out in worship, and then confronted it. G-d is faithful, and even now, his hand has been on my and my family as we mourn the untimely passing of my wife.

But it’s ok to be sad. It is ok to cry. It is ok to answer “not good.” When someone asks “how are you today?” It’s ok to be honest. We’re on a long, long arc, and that itself will be a testimony for others, but not if we’re so focused on having a testimony, that we stifle emotions for the cameras. Also, for those who have an intense grieving season themselves, they may feel like they’re not spiritual or good enough because they’re a wreck, and you seem to be all put together.

You’re not put together, and eventually, your body will turn on you.

Psalm 30:5 says that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. For many, that “night” is an extended season. It isn’t pretty, but pretending like it’s morning when it isn’t is simply insane.

It does absolutely nothing to put on a show. G-d see’s how we feel anyway. Let Him know.