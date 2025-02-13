A few days ago was the first semi-light day that I’ve had since my wife died.

It all started with a dream I had the night before. As soon as I woke up from the dream, I was quite amused and entertained throughout the day. I even went to one of our dear friends, just to confirm that what I dreamed wasn’t actually real.

My dream was that, despite the fact that I literally witnessed my wife take her last breath, that somehow, the death was staged. In my dream, our dear friend revealed the news to us that between the hospital in New Jersey, and Israel, she had the body switched out with a fake body, transported it to this elite hospital in Israel, and was able to revive her. Our friend didn’t want to tell us right away because she wasn’t sure if it would work, and she didn’t want to get our hopes up. But she did it mainly for strategic purposes because of the nature of their work.

In the dream, I couldn’t even be angry with her, because I was so overwhelmed with relief. I woke up, smiling, and carried that dream with me all day. Later that afternoon, I had a meeting with said friend, I told her about my dream. I jokingly asked her if she did in fact carry out some sort of scheme, and then I wouldn’t be mad if she said yes. She told me that I am not the first person to ask her that since Olga died, and then we both busted out laughing. She said she wishes she could say yes, but sadly, no. I knew the answer was no, still, it was fun to entertain that thought for the day.

If I was told that I had to live the rest of my life in secret and away from everyone else so that my entire family could be whole again, I would take that in a heartbeat. I’m sure most of us would.

It was a nice thought, and for some odd reason, got me through yesterday.

The other day, little tiny things triggered me and sent my mind back to the hospital in New Jersey. I heard my mom cough, and it immediately reminded me of how weak my wife’s coughs were in her final days. What’s crazy is that I’m pretty sure I heard lots of people coughing this weekend, including my mom, but something about this morning sent me back, and I nearly broke down.

I’m realizing that in my healing process, my mind will go back to certain things only when I’m ready. Certain memories from the hospital have been somewhat suppressed, and come back up at different times. It’s extremely difficult because right up until the day she died, those were the most difficult days in our entire marriage and in our entire lives. But it’s crazy how our mind and body works. If I were to truly feel the full weight of my wife’s passing at one time, I think I’d be in the hospital. So my mind pulls up things as it feels I’m ready to face them. It sucks when I’m driving and have to pull over because I can’t see through my tears, but I get it.

My boys keep me tethered. Someone told me a story of a grandfather and grandson running from the Nazis and their gunfire. The grandson trips and falls, and the grandfather picks him up and continues running. Someone asked him why he carried his grandson, risking both of their lives, and he said to them, “I’m not carrying my grandson. My grandson is carrying me.”

I understand that now more than ever.

My sons have been able to get back into a new normal. The past 3 weeks, they have been back to their normal, loud, bouncy, fun, sometimes fighting with each other, but otherwise happy selves. Caring for them, refereeing arguments, doing activities, disciplining, and overall loving them has been my anchor. Yes, I am a single parent now, and am pushing each day to take care of them, but what gets me out of bed most mornings is them. Ezra and Judah. They remind me of my purpose daily by being who they are.

Everyone that has seen the boys or heard that they’re doing really well has told me “that is a testament to you.” Though I appreciate that, just know that the Lord is carrying me through this. I can feel Him even now. I got us back on our normal schedule that Olga had set up for all of us, and have been doing my best to maintain it. We’ve been late to almost everything all week, and it took me two weeks to realize they had more hoodies hanging up in their closet. 🤦🏿‍♂️But they feel loved and at peace which does my heart good. I guess I’m doing something right, thank G-d.

Today is also an OK day. No time travel or conspiracy theory dreams to get me going for the day, but I’m getting through nonetheless.

Speaking of dreams, a couple of nights ago, as I was putting my sons to bed, I asked them if they dreamt about their mother yet. They both said no, so I said “ok, let’s pray and ask that we can see Mommy in our dreams tonight.” Then Ezra looked at me with a big smile and softly said “when I see Mommy, I’m going to give her a big hug and say ‘goodbye.’”

May the Lord grant him that closure.