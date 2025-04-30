I’ve always believed that deceased loved ones can and sometimes do visit us in our dreams. I’ve had a couple of those visits from my grandmother on my dad’s side since she passed away over 20 years ago. They are very real. I don’t wish to, nor do I care for any kind of theological discussion around it. I’m not seeking out a medium like King Saul did (1 Samuel 28:3-25). There are no séances taking place or anything of the sort. I just slept. Sometimes when I sleep, I don’t remember anything I dreamed about. Sometimes, I remember bits and pieces. Sometimes the dream is very vivid, but then when I wake up, within minutes, I forget most of it.

Other times, I don’t feel like I’m dreaming at all; but simply transported to another place.

In the Jewish tradition, I’ve learned that religious, observant Jews tend to say a prayer every morning as soon as they wake up. It’s a prayer that basically thanks the Lord for restoring their soul to their body. It is believed that when we sleep, our souls travel.

Again, I’m not here to make any kind of theological case for any of this. I’m simply sharing what I’ve experienced, and how I know it is a real thing. As my peers tend to say, “argue with yourself about that.” 😂

I will say one thing though, and that is I have had, and know many people who have had prophetic dreams. Sometimes seemingly benign, and others, life-altering. I remember one period of my life where I kept having these very lucid, but very mundane dreams. Years ago, when my family and I were living in our home state of California, I had a dream one night that I was on the piano at our church, playing before service started like I always did. In my dream, I noticed that the start time of service had come and gone, and no one had come up to open up in prayer. I checked my phone, and we had gotten all the way to 11:05 or something like that, which was not like us at all. We may not have always known how long we’d go, but we always started promptly at 11. Sometimes a few minutes earlier depending on how the Spirit was moving.

Anyway, in my dream, I was looking around to see if someone was going to come up. Eventually, the head pastor (my father), and one of the associate pastors both came up and stood directly under the projector that was hanging from the ceiling. As they stood and looked up at it, I saw them discussing something. It seemed to me that the projector was causing some issues. Then my dad grabbed one of the microphones and told the congregation “we apologize for the delay, everyone. Just experiencing a little technical difficulty.” They were able to fix it within seconds, and I woke up just as service was about to officially begin.

That morning when I woke up was a church morning for us. Lo and behold, the exact same thing happened that morning at church. I was on the piano, I noticed the clock on my phone went to 11:01… then 11:02… then 11:03… at that point, I was thinking “no. Absolutely not.” Then a few more minutes went by, and my father, along with one of the associate pastors stood under the projector screen, discussed, and then my father said, “we apologize for the delay, everyone. Just experiencing a little technical difficulty.” Then they fixed it in seconds, and service started.

I told my dad about it later and we had a nice talk about that whole thing. He said in is experience, it’s like G-d is testing a microphone with a *pat pat* and a “is this thing on” sort of thing. I’ll never forget that.

I’ve had other such moments, but I keep those for myself.

Since Olga passed, I’ve had glimpses of her in dreams; but to be honest, most of those felt like regular dreams. Over the past couple of weeks, however, I’ve had very realistic, very lucid type of dreams where she visited and spoke to me. The one I had about three weeks ago was the most resonant to me, especially in how she entered the room and what she said. I won’t share that one, but I will share the most recent one which was just the other night.

With almost all my dreams about Olga, they tend to come just before I wake up for good. For context, I haven’t slept through a whole night since she passed. I tend to wake up at least 3 times each night. If I do dream about her, it’s during the last time I fall asleep before it’s time to wake up for the day.

The other night was no different. I woke up several times, and around 5:30 AM when I fell back asleep, my dream immediately began with the two of us on a theater stage, dancing and doing some sort of routine sketch we put together. I think we were both singing as well. After our performance, we went into our greenroom. As I walked into the room, I embraced her, cried, and said “I’m so glad you’re finally back!” She hugged me, but was silent, and her silence triggered something in my dream brain. Then I said, “... I mean… sort of back?” Still she was silent. Then I remember saying “...wait…”

Then we stopped hugging, and she sat on a bed that was in the room. I looked at her and said “hold on, this is… it’s you? I’m dreaming?” And she said, “yeah, babe.”

“Ok, wow. And this is really you?” I asked.

“Yeah.” She replied

“Wow. So do you just play along with me in my dream until I realize it’s you?”

“Mhm” she chuckles and nods. Then she adds, “I’m not supposed to tell you you’re dreaming.”

“Oh, ok. Why not?” I ask.

She then falls silent again when I ask her that question. Somehow, I know my time is getting short, and I say “say something, babe!” She then says something in Afrikaans, to which my response was, as she would call, a very unimpressed face. 😐

She then chuckles again and says “you’re about to wake up.” Then she lies on the bed facing outward like she used to always do. And instinctively, without even flinching, I assume my role as the big spoon. She pulls my arm up to her chest like she always used to do, and I kiss her neck several times.

At this point, I could feel my eyes losing focus. I knew I was about to wake up, and I tried my level best to stay asleep. But as soon as I blinked, I was awake, laying in the same exact position I was in with her in my dream.

Just like the other dream I won’t share now, when I woke up, it didn’t feel like a typical waking up. I felt like I was awake the entire time, was simply traveling, and was transported back to my bed. I didn’t feel groggy at all. My voice wasn’t raspy and deep. That final blink in my dream felt like a blink in real life. I woke up very grateful. It got me through today just a little bit lighter than the days prior.

You can’t tell me that was not a visit. It was more than just my grief playing itself out in my subconscious or however one would phrase it. It was real. It was her.

When she told me that she’s not supposed to tell me I’m dreaming, I wondered after I woke up just how many dreams of mine she’s been visiting without me realizing. How many dreams of mine was she just playing along, and then when I woke up, she was like “oh well. Maybe next time.”

In a much earlier piece, I shared that my oldest said he wanted to dream about his mom so he could hug her and say “goodbye.” Several weeks after he said that to me, he had the dream. I asked him to explain the dream to me. He said he was at our home, in the living room and his mom came down and saw him and he ran to her and gave her a big hug. Then he said “And then I said goodbye.”

I know this is something we will only fully understand when we cross over, but that’s ok. I don’t need to fully understand it. Just grant me my visits. We’ll sort everything else out by and by.