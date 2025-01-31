I used to be afraid of death; afraid of the ‘unknown.’ Though I do believe that I will spend eternity with G-d, just the thought of the vastness of eternity, and the fact that we have no idea what that actually feels like, always terrified me.

But now I get it. I understand the old folks who just want to “go home and be with the Lord” in their old age. I get the grandparents and great grandparents who, though they enjoy their family, want to see the rest of their family in heaven.

I’ve always felt that it was like being at a party with your closest friends and family. You love the people you’re with, and you are very much enjoying the party, but you’ve been there for quite a while, and you want to go home. You call for your ride, but it’s taking longer than you thought it would. So now you’re at the party, but you’re standing in a corner, waiting to walk out the door once your ride arrives. You still love the people you’re with, and you still appreciate the party, but you want to go home.

It feels kind of like that for me. I have much work to do on this side, so I’m not standing in the corner waiting for my ride. And it’s less of a party, and more of a job site for me, but the principle still remains. I’m a long way from clocking out, and I’m enjoying the work while I’m here. I do look forward to hearing the whistle blow, however.

In short, I no longer fear death.

Now, please do not misinterpret this. I don’t want to die; at least not right now anyway. But my primary reason for not wanting to die now is my kids. I have a lifelong commitment to raise Ezra and Judah to be G-d fearing, hardworking, men of integrity and truth. My commitment is now fully to them growing into good husbands, fathers, and so on. I still want to see my sons grow up. I still want to be a grandfather one day.

But now I see death as the doorway that brings me back to her, and I look forward to that day.

“Life is short” is, in my opinion, such an overused phrase. But since my wife died, life does seem significantly shorter, and a little bit less ‘real.’ Everything we can see with our natural eyes is temporal. Everything. Every person, every structure, every empire, every world leader… everything.

And now that she’s gone, with all the pain we’ve been going through, and all the waves of grief just in these past 3 and a half weeks, I do see my mission in life much more clearly, with a greater sense of the temporal nature of life itself. I have assignments to complete here on this plane of existence, and then when my time comes, I will transition to the next plane and join her in eternity.