It’s been on my heart more and more to embark on this journey, and this year it’s happening in full force.

My father has written some of the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard in my life; and he has only released maybe 8% of it.

Some of my fondest childhood memories are of him in the studio writing and producing his music. I even have one memory of riding in the passenger seat while he drove, and writing down lyrics to a song he was writing in his head while driving.

And then most recently, this particular song has resurfaced in my heart. Written for a female vocalist, I remember when I first heard it sung. It was 2004. I was not yet 14 years-old. It was on my heart so much, I decided to sing a piece of it and post it to social media.

That second verse makes me tear up when I hear it.

The kingdom of Heaven is like a man who finds a pearl In order to posses, he gladly gives the world Not regarding what was due For what he has is worth the pain he went through What does it mean to you?

Echoing the words of Jesus in Matthew 13, my father very masterfully crafted this song in a way that is very sensitive while still being incredibly direct.

But the last part of that verse… man, oh man. I see myself in those lyrics. That man is me. Entering into the kingdom of Heaven will be worth all the pain I’ve suffered in this life. Absolutely nothing in this life will make me ever say “man, that was worth losing my wife over.” Nothing. But in the next life… in the world to come… even the pain of losing her will pass from me. It will completely pass.

Anyway, I really want to share with you what has been happening this past month. Everything from our first Young Leaders Conference in Ethiopia with delegations of young leaders from all over Africa…

…to my time in Nashville at another inaugural conference I was privileged to head the music for…

…to the last minute show my band and I were asked to back worship artist, Joshua Aaron for…

It’s a lot, and I’m overwhelmed at the moment.

So what I’m thinking is that I’ll have to do another podcast soon to update you.

That song I shared with you will be a part of quite easily the biggest project I have spearheaded to date, and that is a live concert album. These songs I’ve been working on, these songs my father has never released, and others from my best friend and co-producer, Randy Sandoli and his wife, my sister from another mister, Della, they’re all connected, and you’ll hear them all in early 2027.

More on that soon as well.

Shabbat Shalom~