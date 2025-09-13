My wife would be turning 44 in less than two days.

Then 9 days after that is my 35th birthday.

In the year of the firsts, this would be our first birthday of hers and mine without her.

The boys and I missed her a lot this week. The boys, knowing her birthday is coming up, get excited because they love birthday parties, and then the excitement is met with sadness.

The three of us have a special thing we’re going to do together to commemorate the day. They’re excited about it now, but I also let them know it’s ok if they don’t feel like doing it when the day comes. I may be feeling the same way.

A friend sent me this video. I miss this voice. 💔

A couple of weeks ago, I had a dream that my reality was the dream, and the dream I was in was reality. I was so relieved and happy. I was sitting next to Olga on a park bench and table, and remember saying “I knew it! I knew it was a dream!” I hugged her from behind, and I remember her not saying much. Then I suddenly woke up.

That was the worst wakeup I had ever experienced.

This has been an exceptionally emotional week; a week that we would be talking nonstop about, and then praying together for wisdom.

I miss her wisdom.

I miss her.