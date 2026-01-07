Shalom from Israel,

For those who have been trying to get a hold of me and I haven’t gotten back yet, now you know why. My wife’s body is buried near a town called Haifa, and a few friends, and I gathered to view her headstone for the first time.

A lot of emotions are stirring inside of me as I am here this week. Nothing I feel ready to share yet, but maybe in the next few days. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me so far.

After the unveiling of the headstone, we had a little get together and shared what was on our hearts. I felt to share a little bit more about what I’ve been writing about this past year. Olga was a tremendous figure in the Africa/Israel space, and her legacy is vast. Several organizations are still implementing things she started in 2024. We talked about some of that last night.

But what ultimately plagued her body in the end had a lot to do with everything she carried that she was not meant to carry.

Make no mistake, she was not simply taken early because “sometimes G-d has a greater purpose for people like her.” I’m not saying that isn’t the case sometimes, but I find that those conclusions often brush over the lessons and principles we can take with us in this life. She should have lived longer. We should have had decades more together. It is not supposed to be this way.

However, spiritual maturity says that even though it shouldn’t have ended this way, the Lord has a plan regardless. He was not blindsided by her passing, and He has a plan for those of us who are still here. He has a plan for me and my sons. He is the Master Architect.

I won’t get into that now because I have a year’s worth of journal entries on it. If you’re new here, welcome. Feel free to snoop around. 🙏🏿

I pray that all of you who are experiencing this kind of grief find peace, healing, and a deeper purpose as you move forward.

That’s all for now. ❤️‍🩹