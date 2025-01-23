We laid my wife to rest in Haifa yesterday.

It set in a little more for both me and my sons as her casket went down.

They saw their father cry and embrace them. Then they saw their father cry and embrace his father while they both cried.

This begins a long journey with the three of us.

As I type this, I’m watching the sunrise over Jerusalem feeling extremely grateful for the dear friends and family who made this service happen. This is the place everyone will be when it all ends, and I believe that more solidly now than ever before.