For Those Who Missed My Wife's Funeral in Israel
Eulogizing my wife and other things I didn't think I'd be doing now
We laid my wife to rest in Haifa yesterday.
It set in a little more for both me and my sons as her casket went down.
They saw their father cry and embrace them. Then they saw their father cry and embrace his father while they both cried.
This begins a long journey with the three of us.
As I type this, I’m watching the sunrise over Jerusalem feeling extremely grateful for the dear friends and family who made this service happen. This is the place everyone will be when it all ends, and I believe that more solidly now than ever before.
Joshua - I just watched the ceremony (had planned to attend, but am laid up at home with a back injury) and my heart goes out to you, your lovely children, and family, on your loss. May all of you find a measure of comfort in Zion, and take strength from the support of so many of us, worldwide.
I'm so sorry for your profound loss. It is a loss to humanity.