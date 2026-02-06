Last week, I flew out to Los Angeles for a very special concert program put on by Valley Beth Shalom. I can’t wait to share photos and footage from that. I was the featured artist, and my father was the keynote speaker. The synagogue was full. Around 500 people—Christians and Jews—coming to sing and celebrate with us. I was asked do perform original music that I don’t normally get to perform. That was quite a treat. Big shout out to my dear friend, cantor Jacqueline Rafii for reaching out and putting this beautiful program together.

The next day, I had my own intimate show in Beverly Hills. It was so incredibly special. I don’t even know how to put it into words for you, which is saying something considering how much I love putting things into words. You just had to have been there. ❤️

From the bottom of my fractured heart, thank you to everyone who made that show what it was. Everyone who showed up to listen, both old friends and quite a few new ones. Big shout out to my sister Mareyah for holding it down and making everyone fall in love with her voice.

Also, major shout out to my dear friend (and insanely talented comedian), Alicia Dattner for all her work behind the scenes with ticketing, merch, and welcoming everyone.

That next morning, I flew up to Oakland for an all-day recording session. My team and I are working on a brand new project that I feel is going to be revolutionary. It brings scripture to life in a brand new way.

I want to share with you the very beginnings of it. I could not record my vocals that day because my voice was gone from the shows before. 😂 But my other singers were able to lay down their parts. More vocal and orchestral layers are coming.

We worked on two songs with the band, and I did one solo before everyone arrived. You’ll see music video releases soon. There’s much more I want to share about this, but I will wait for now.

The day after that, I flew to Pittsburgh for a Journey to Healing concert with a Q&A. I had the privilege of both sharing the music I wrote about my late wife, and engaging with the Jewish community of South Hills. I was joined on stage by the amazing Huldra String Quartet, and the Q&A was moderated by my dear friend, Julie Paris.

I was also surprised with the White Rose Society award, which I received that night as well. My late wife received the same award posthumously, and it has only been awarded to about 170 people since its conception almost 10 years ago. Named after a non-violent resistance group during the time of Nazi Germany, this award is given to people who are seen as leaders in the fight against Jew-hatred, and dear friends to the Jewish community. What an honor. Thank you. ❤️

Now I’m sitting at the Pittsburgh airport waiting for a plane to take me home so I can go home and be with my boys. They were supposed to be with me in LA to sing in the kids choir for the big concert program, but they got snowed in with my sister. Not seeing them for over a week was not the original plan. Once it was confirmed that they won’t be joining me, I felt two emotions at once.

I had a sigh of relief because that took a little bit off of my plate for what was a very intensely busy week. I was also very sad and a little distraught that I would not see them. I sat on my hotel bed and cried from these two emotions. My boys are great travelers, and very well-behaved in general. Parenting is still a ton of work. When we travel together, my focus is split. Things take longer. The days have to be scheduled differently. There are certain things I cannot do, and so forth. So naturally, traveling without them means that I can get more done. But I don’t like it. And it’s not even because my wife passed away, although that has amplified it. Even when she was here, I would often lay next to her and cry the night before I had to travel. I tend to work the cost of bringing them into my quotes now. Whenever possible, we should be together. The Lord had other plans this time, however. And though it was tough, I’m glad I had that space this week. I’m also extremely grateful that I have a strong family unit that I fully trust to take care of my sons while I’m gone.

My sister told me my sons performed the song they were supposed to sing in LA for her with their stuffed animals. ❤️

So needless to say, I look forward to getting home and switching back to dad mode.

THEN, in a few days, me, the boys, my parents, and a bunch of other leaders head to Ethiopia for this:

It’s a full life. It’s a busy life. It’s a bittersweet life. It’s sometimes incredibly depressing. Sometimes it’s exciting. But most often, it’s all of those things put together. It’s still a blessing. The blessing just has more gravity now.

My late wife laid the foundation for what we are about to do in Ethiopia. One of my sharpest pains is the fact that she is not physically with us to be a part of this. The pain is often intense, but learning to live with it is what I have to do. There’s really no other choice.

I’ll see you in Addis. ❤️ 🇪🇹