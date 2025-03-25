I will never get over this, and I will never get over you. I’m slowly getting back into very specific work, especially the work you and I were doing in abolishing slavery with the. But I move more with a purpose. Pain brings about more of that, I guess. Purpose.
Nothing fancy or super eloquent to say today. Just feeling your absence extremely hard this morning, and I want to say that I miss you and I love you.
We all do.
Pain Parenting and Purpose are challenging you. I miss Olga too. Sending hugs to you Ezra and Judah